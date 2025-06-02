Too much class from Carlitos, who gave the point to Ben Shelton after telling the chair umpire he did not have his racket in his hand when contact was made with the ball 👏#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/ctCh7Lrrmq — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2025

Carlos Alcaraz thrilled tennis fans at the French Open not only with his performance, but also with a fair play campaign. Strong gesture from the Spanish defending champion!

Jan Arnet

Carlos Alcaraz advances to the quarter-finals of the French Open on Sunday with a four-set victory over Ben Shelton from the USA. After 3:19 hours, the Spaniard converted his first match point to win 7:6 (10:8), 6:3, 4:6, 6:4.

The scene of the match takes place at the beginning of the second set. At 30:30 in the first game, Alcaraz drops the racquet while attempting a volley. However, he still catches the ball and scores the point. But the Spaniard immediately goes to the umpire and tells him that he had already let go of the racket before the ball was touched.

The spectators applaud. "That's great sport," the Eurosport commentator also tips his hat. The referee thanks him and gives the point to Shelton, who is awarded a break point. Alcaraz was then able to fend it off, win the set and ultimately take the match.

The defending champion thus remains a hot contender for the title at Roland Garros. The next American, Tommy Paul, awaits in the quarter-finals.