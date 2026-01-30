Carlos Alcaraz has reached the final of the Australian Open after a great fight against Alexander Zverev. Picture: Keystone

The Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the world No. 1, has reached the final of the Australian Tennis Open. After almost five and a half hours, Alcaraz defeats the German Alexander Zverev 6:4, 7:6, 6:7, 6:7, 7:5.

Alexander Zverev loses the longest tennis match of his career in Melbourne. The first semi-final contained plenty of drama: the 28-year-old was beaten 4-6, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4), 5-7 by Carlos Alcaraz in an epic semi-final - after leading 5-3 in the deciding set and losing the second set after leading 5-2.

The world number one from Spain had to battle with major physical problems from the end of the third set. At just over 30 degrees, the temperatures in Melbourne were much more pleasant than on the hot days with up to 45 degrees during the first week. However, it was very humid, which obviously caused Alcaraz major problems. Zverev served for the match in the fifth set, but was unable to clinch victory. Alcaraz converted the first match point after 5:27 hours.

Zverev, who lost to Jannik Sinner in the final last year, must therefore continue to wait for his first Grand Slam title. Alcaraz will now face either defending champion Sinner from Italy or record Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic from Serbia in Sunday's final.

