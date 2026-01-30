The Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, the world No. 1, has reached the final of the Australian Tennis Open. After almost five and a half hours, Alcaraz defeats the German Alexander Zverev 6:4, 7:6, 6:7, 6:7, 7:5.
Alexander Zverev loses the longest tennis match of his career in Melbourne. The first semi-final contained plenty of drama: the 28-year-old was beaten 4-6, 6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-4), 5-7 by Carlos Alcaraz in an epic semi-final - after leading 5-3 in the deciding set and losing the second set after leading 5-2.
The world number one from Spain had to battle with major physical problems from the end of the third set. At just over 30 degrees, the temperatures in Melbourne were much more pleasant than on the hot days with up to 45 degrees during the first week. However, it was very humid, which obviously caused Alcaraz major problems. Zverev served for the match in the fifth set, but was unable to clinch victory. Alcaraz converted the first match point after 5:27 hours.
Zverev, who lost to Jannik Sinner in the final last year, must therefore continue to wait for his first Grand Slam title. Alcaraz will now face either defending champion Sinner from Italy or record Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic from Serbia in Sunday's final.
Sinner or Djokovic - who will follow Alcaraz into the final?
1st set: Sinner starts strongly and gets the first break in Djokovic's first service game. He then dominated the match for long stretches, fending off his opponent's only chance to break at 4:1 and converting his first set point a little later to make it 6:3.
Alcaraz clinches victory in extremis
5th set: The German takes the momentum straight away and earns a break point in the first game. Alcaraz gives away the break with a double fault. Zverev takes the lead for the first time in this match - and defends it with everything he has. After fending off two break points, he manages to get his contested service game through to make it 3:1.
Alcaraz doesn't let up and also gets a break point in Zverev's next service game with two sensational point wins. The German fends it off again and shortly afterwards makes it 4:2.
Alcaraz throws everything into it and also earns break points at 3:4 from his point of view. He was again unable to convert them. Zverev fights his way through to 5:3, but that's no reason for Alcaraz to let up. And indeed: the Spaniard first reduces the deficit to 4:5 and then has two more break points. This time Alcaraz strikes, equalizes to 5:5 and comes back.
After Alcaraz gets through his service game, Zverev struggles again and has to concede a match point to his opponent. And Alcaraz is immediately on hand to clinch victory in extremis.
Zverev forces the 5th set
4th set: After four hours, everything is even again in the first men's semi-final in Melbourne. Alexander Zverev takes the fourth set in a tie-break after more than an hour and finally makes a comeback.
Zverev shortens the match against an ailing Alcaraz
3rd set: Alcaraz is clearly struggling with physical problems in the third set. Cramps seem to be hampering the Spaniard badly. Zverev is able to take advantage of this, takes the third set in a tie-break and reduces the deficit.
Alcaraz turns around the deficit and also takes the second set
2nd set: Bitter for Zverev: Despite leading 5:2, the German was unable to equalize the set. Alcaraz has the better end of the tie-break and takes the set 2:0.
Alcaraz leads the way
1st set: After an even start to the match, Alcaraz strikes at 4:4 and takes the first break. He then served the set home confidently and took the lead against Zverev.