Thwarted by injury Alcaraz has to withdraw from Madrid

SDA

24.4.2025 - 13:39

Carlos Alcaraz declares his forfeit for the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid.
Picture: Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz had to cancel his participation in the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid at short notice. The reason for the withdrawal of the world number three is a thigh and groin injury.

Keystone-SDA

For the 21-year-old local hero, who suffered the injury on Sunday in Barcelona during his defeat in the final against Holger Run, this is a setback just under a month before the start of the French Open.

"I haven't been able to train all week. I have to listen to my body," said Alcaraz, who successfully opened the clay season a week and a half ago by winning the tournament in Monte Carlo. He will undergo further medical tests on Monday and will then be able to say how long he will be out.

