Carlos Alcaraz declares his forfeit for the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid.

Carlos Alcaraz had to cancel his participation in the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid at short notice. The reason for the withdrawal of the world number three is a thigh and groin injury.

For the 21-year-old local hero, who suffered the injury on Sunday in Barcelona during his defeat in the final against Holger Run, this is a setback just under a month before the start of the French Open.

"I haven't been able to train all week. I have to listen to my body," said Alcaraz, who successfully opened the clay season a week and a half ago by winning the tournament in Monte Carlo. He will undergo further medical tests on Monday and will then be able to say how long he will be out.