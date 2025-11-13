Reached the semi-finals at the AT Finals: world number one Carlos Alcaraz. Picture: Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz is a semi-finalist at the ATP Finals in Turin before his last group match this evening. Taylor Fritz, on the other hand, has been eliminated after losing to Alex de Minaur.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Australian Alex de Minaur (ATP 7) won his first match at the end-of-year tournament for the best eight players of the year at the sixth attempt with 7:6 (7:3), 6:3. He can therefore still hope to reach the semi-finals with just one win. To do so, Lorenzo Musetti, the world number 9, will have to lose to Carlos Alcaraz in the evening.

Although Alcaraz has qualified for the semi-finals, there is still a lot at stake for him this evening. On the one hand, a defeat by Musetti would knock him out of first place in the group and he would then face defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals. Secondly, another victory would guarantee him a place at the top of the world rankings.

For last year's finalist Taylor Fritz (ATP 6), on the other hand, the tournament ended in disappointment. After his opening win against Musetti, he lost to Alcaraz and de Minaur and was therefore eliminated after the group stage.

