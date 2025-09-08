  1. Residential Customers
Press celebrates US Open winner "Alcaraz is well on his way to becoming the best player in history"

dpa

8.9.2025 - 07:24

Carlos Alcaraz wins the US Open final against Jannik Sinner. The press raves about his playing strength and variation.

DPA

08.09.2025, 07:24

Spain's tennis star Carlos Alcaraz wins the final of the US Open in four sets and replaces his Italian opponent in the final, Jannik Sinner, as number one in the world tennis rankings. Even the Italian press raves about Alcaraz's "magic" and a perfect evening for the champion.

A class above. Alcaraz beats Sinner in four sets to win the US Open

A class aboveAlcaraz beats Sinner in four sets to win the US Open

Spain

"Marca": "He is well on his way to becoming the best player in history, as he surpasses the numbers of the big three."

"Mundo Deportivo": "In the final, he lost a set, his only one of the tournament, but dominated the match with a level of play that sometimes insulted the level of his rival, the Italian Jannik Sinner."

Italy

Corriere dello Sport": "The best player won, at least tonight. Carlos Alcaraz is the new number one in the world: it had to happen sooner or later, and tonight it happened."

"Tuttosport": "A perfect evening for Carlos Alcaraz!"

"Corriere della Sera": "He came from Murcia with a suitcase full of magic and presented it under the closed roof."

USA

"The Athletic": "Ever since he stormed to the top of the sport four years ago, it's been pretty clear that the only thing that can stop Alcaraz is Alcaraz. Even the top-level Sinner is a tick below the top-level Alcaraz."

Switzerland

"Blick": "Changing of the guard - Alcaraz topples Sinner from the tennis throne"

"Tagesanzeiger": "Brilliant Alcaraz wins his sixth Grand Slam title!"

