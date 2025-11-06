  1. Residential Customers
ATP Finals in Turin Alcaraz meets Djokovic, Sinner plays against Zverev

SDA

6.11.2025 - 13:27

Jannik Sinner triumphed at the ATP Finals 2024.
Picture: Keystone

As Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are ranked first and second in the world, they will not yet play each other in the group stage at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Keystone-SDA

06.11.2025, 13:27

06.11.2025, 14:05

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who has been assigned to the Jimmy Connors group, will face Novak Djokovic (ATP 5). The Serbian record winner - Djokovic has already triumphed seven times at the ATP Finals - will also be up against Taylor Fritz (ATP 4) and Alex de Minaur (ATP 7) in Alcaraz's group.

In the Björn Borg group, last year's winner Jannik Sinner will face Germany's Alexander Zverev (ATP 3), who already won the tournament for the best eight tennis players of the season in 2018 and 2021. Ben Shelton (ATP 6) also belongs to this group.

However, the last place in Sinner's group has not yet been decided. It is currently held provisionally by Felix Auger-Aliassime. However, as Lorenzo Musetti is still taking part in a tournament in Athens, he could still overtake the Canadian in the world rankings and secure the last starting place. To do so, Musetti must win in Greece.

