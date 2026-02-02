Carlos Alcaraz, the world number 1, inflicts Novak Djokovic's first defeat in the final in Melbourne. At 22 years and 272 days, he achieves the career Grand Slam. No one has ever been so successful at such a young age.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After 3:04 hours, Alcaraz's 2:6, 6:2, 6:3, 7:5 victory was clear. Afterwards, pleasantries were exchanged - not actually pleasantries, but effusive compliments. Alcaraz praised Djokovic, the current tennis GOAT ("Greatest of all Time"), to the skies and thanked him for the extremely honest words Djokovic had said earlier in the ceremony as a great loser.

But one thing is clear after this Australian Open final: Alcaraz's hunt for Djokovic's almost unbelievable records is on. Alcaraz has already won seven Grand Slam titles: after two titles each at the US Open (2022/2025), Wimbledon (2023/2024) and Roland Garros (2024/2025), the Spaniard has now also won the Australian Open for the first time.

Four years ahead

Compared to Djokovic (with his record of 24 Grand Slam titles), Alcaraz is now even ahead. The Spaniard - who has a new head coach (Samuel Lopez) in the new year - has already secured seven Grand Slam trophies at the age of just 23. Djokovic only won his seventh title at the age of 27.

At the moment of his greatest success to date, Alcaraz also looked back in Melbourne to a time when he didn't think it was necessary to push his body and mind to the limit every day. "There were days when I was young when I just gave up and didn't want to fight anymore. I lost a lot of matches like that when I was young because I just gave up and didn't want to fight anymore."

But Alcaraz managed this turnaround. It was the only reason why he won the semi-final against Alexander Zverev on Friday despite cramps after trailing 3:5 in the fifth set. It was also the only reason why he found the solution in the final against Djokovic after "it was impossible to find a way against Novak (Djokovic) in the first set".

Will Carlos Alcaraz manage to beat the records of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer in the next few years? Keystone

Lesson learned

Alcaraz: "I've learned my lessons. Today I hate giving up. I never want to experience that feeling of not wanting to fight again. I am now more experienced, more serene. I know what options are still open to me. In the most difficult moments, I think: 'Okay, I can still win this game. I can try a little harder in certain areas. Or: I can develop even more passion."

He now knows that every extra step, every second of suffering, every extra second of fighting is always worth it! "This willingness to always want to do more has brought me the title here."

Success, but with fun

Alcaraz does not hide his ultimate goals. Anyone who has already won almost everything at almost 23 sees no reason for false modesty. "Of course I want to become the best tennis player of all time," says Alcaraz, "but having fun is even more important to me."

Alcaraz's statements in the Netflix series on the ATP Tour have also been held against him. Alcaraz: "People accuse me of overdoing the partying sometimes. And yes, I love going out. But who doesn't love that at 22?"

As things stand at the start of 2026, it can be said that Alcaraz seems to have everything under control and is doing everything right. Even the separation from coach Juan Carlos Ferrero at the time of the best phase of his career to date did not throw Alcaraz off track. Under Samuel Lopez, who was already a member of the team, Alcaraz continued his winning ways seamlessly.