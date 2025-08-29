Thanks to the New York crowd: Carlos Alcaraz delivers his best performance to date without fail Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz advances to the round of 16 at the US Open. The Spanish co-favorite takes a medical time-out in his third-round match, briefly feeling his knee.

SDA

French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has given the all-clear for his short-lived knee complaint after his commanding run to the round of 16 at the US Open. The Spanish number two in the tennis world rankings had previously taken a medical time-out during his 6:2, 6:4, 6:0 win over Italian Luciano Darderi.

Alcaraz feels his knee in a few rallies

A physiotherapist massaged the 22-year-old's right thigh at the end of the second set, but Alcaraz did not appear to be affected.

"I'll talk to my team, but I'm not worried," said Alcaraz after his success at lunchtime in New York. He had briefly felt his knee, but after five or six points the discomfort was gone again. The treatment was a precautionary measure.

The match continued at 5:4. Alcaraz, who had his hair cut short after a mishap involving his brother, did not play another game after the massage. The Italian Darderi, on the other hand, felt his left thigh and had no chance.

Duel with Sinner for top spot in the world rankings

A year ago, Alcaraz surprisingly failed in the second round of the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis season. At this year's edition, he has not lost a set so far. In the round of the best 16, he will face a Frenchman - the winner of the duel between Benjamin Bonzi and Arthur Rinderknech.

Alcaraz can rise to number one in the world again at the US Open. Italian Jannik Sinner will have to do better than his rival to defend the top spot.

