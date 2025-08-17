Carlos Alcaraz reaches the final for the seventh time in a row. Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz follows Jannik Sinner into the final of the ATP 1000 tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Spaniard defeated the physically weakened German Alexander Zverev 6:4, 6:3.

Alcaraz continued his impressive run with his victory over Zverev, the sixth in their twelfth meeting. The world number two reached the final at his seventh tournament in a row.

Alcaraz will be playing Sinner for the trophy for the fourth time this season. He won the duel against the South Tyrolean at the category 1000 tournament in Rome and at the French Open, while the world number 1 came out on top at Wimbledon.

The semi-final in Cincinnati was only an even affair in the high-class first set. In the second, Alcaraz had an easier game against Zverev, who was increasingly struggling with his physical problems. After the third game, the German left the court for a medical time-out. However, the treatment brought no improvement. Zverev remained physically handicapped until the end of the match.

