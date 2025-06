Carlos Alcaraz (in white) accepts the congratulations and wishes Lorenzo Musetti a speedy recovery Keystone

The defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has reached the final of the French Open after the Italian Lorenzo Musetti had to retire in the fourth set.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 22-year-old Spaniard was leading 4:6, 7:6 (7:3), 6:0, 2:0 before the Italian, who apparently had problems with his left thigh, gave up. Alcaraz will play the winner of the match between world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on Sunday.