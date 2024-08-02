Carlos Alcaraz gave Félix Auger-Aliassime no chance. Imago

In the doubles with Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz is eliminated in the Olympic quarter-finals. In the singles competition, the Spanish tennis star is guaranteed a medal after an extraordinarily dominant performance.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Carlos Alcaraz is the first singles finalist in the Olympic tennis tournament.

The Spaniard gives Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime no chance.

In the final on Sunday, Alcaraz will face either the top-seeded Serb Novak Djokovic or the up-and-coming Italian Lorenzo Musetti. Show more

Wimbledon and French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz can crown his outstanding summer of tennis with a gold medal at the Olympic Games in France. With an impressive performance, the Spaniard defeated the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6:1, 6:1 in the semi-finals in Paris and has thus already secured the silver medal.

On Sunday, Alcaraz can crown himself the successor to Tokyo Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the final. In the final, the world number three will face the Serbian top star Novak Djokovic or the Italian Lorenzo Musetti in a repeat of the Wimbledon final.

Once again, Alcaraz sets an age record. At 21 years and 91 days, he is the youngest finalist since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988. Auger-Aliassime will fight for bronze after his defeat against the loser of the second semi-final.

Alcaraz is still invincible in Paris 2024

Alcaraz quickly set the tone on Court Philippe-Chatrier against the surprise semi-finalist. The four-time Grand Slam tournament winner repeatedly put the Canadian in considerable trouble in the one-sided duel, including on his serves. Auger-Aliassime was still leading 1:0, but then Alcaraz, with his mixture of pressure and finesse, didn't give him a game in the first set. In the second, the Spaniard only allowed his opponent the game at 1:1.

Alcaraz had triumphed in five sets against Alexander Zverev in the French Open final on the center court in Paris in June and prevented the Hamburg player from winning his first Grand Slam title. In the Wimbledon final, he led record Grand Slam winner Djokovic for long stretches.

Zverev was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Olympic competition against Musetti and, according to his own statements, was weakened by physical problems.

