After Paris, will Jannik Sinner (left) and Carlos Alcaraz also have a terrific final duel at Wimbledon?

After the historic final at the French Open, the dream final is also on the cards at Wimbledon. Carlos Alcaraz, who won in Paris after fending off three match points, will once again face Jannik Sinner.

At just 22, Carlos Alcaraz is aiming for a Wimbledon hat-trick, while Jannik Sinner is making his first appearance in the final on the "holy grass". The Spaniard is regarded as the slight favorite and the hope is for a tennis classic. On Sunday (5.00 pm), the Italian could take revenge for the particularly painful defeat in Paris, while Alcaraz could reach new heights with his sixth Grand Slam title and, above all, his third victory in a row.

But quite apart from all kinds of records and bests, something else counts even more: after decades of dominance by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, there is once again a great rivalry, which of course still needs to be secured.

Seventh Major title in a row for Alcaraz-Sinner

The "Big Three" won no fewer than 66 major titles between 2003 and 2023, and even if Djokovic, who has shown what he is still capable of with semi-finals in Melbourne, Paris and London, has not yet retired, something similar has long since begun. Alcaraz and Sinner have won the last six majors, now the seventh triumph follows.

Sinner has now also reached the final at Church Road for the first time, which means he has done so at all four Slams. In this respect, he is ahead of Alcaraz. However, the South Tyrolean assigns the role of favorite to his 21-month younger opponent. "He is the favorite. He has won here twice in a row and is back in the final. It's very difficult to beat him on grass, but I like these challenges," said Sinner after his convincing three-set victory over Djokovic.

Improvement for Sinner on grass and clay

Sinner likes the fact that this is the second final duel between the two in a row. "I think it's good for our sport." After two Australian Open titles and one in New York, it would be his first Major triumph on a surface other than hard court. Alcaraz has already triumphed on all three surfaces. Anyone who had assumed that Sinner's style of play was not complete enough has been proven wrong several times this year.

His fast groundstrokes, his strong serve and his ability to quickly switch from defense to attack have characterized his Wimbledon appearances. He will turn 24 on August 16 and has definitely made a big step onto the other court. In the round of 16 against Grigor Dimitrov, however, he was on the brink of elimination at 3:6, 5:7, 2:2 before the Bulgarian had to retire injured. He also suffered an elbow injury at the start of the match. Since then, however, Sinner has been playing as if he is one piece, despite the elbow sleeve. "I think we're dealing with the small problem very well at the moment," he said.

Djokovic sees Alcaraz as having a slight advantage

Alcaraz, who has only been 22 since May 5, needed five sets in round one before he defeated Fabio Fognini. He now has 24 wins in a row. "I don't think about that. That's my dream - to play tennis on the most beautiful courts and at the most beautiful tournaments in the world." He also shakes off the role of favorite. "As a great champion, Jannik has learned from his defeats. I am very sure that he has taken a lot from the French Open final and that he will now be physically and mentally better," Alcaraz believes. "I just hope I don't have to be on court for five and a half hours again."

In the head-to-head with Sinner, he has a clear 8:4 lead. So there is a lot to suggest that he will win the trophy and the winner's cheque worth 3 million pounds (3.2 million Swiss francs). If Alcaraz wins, he will be the fifth player after Björn Borg, Pete Sampras, Federer and Djokovic to win three (or more) times in a row at Wimbledon, and he would already surpass Nadal (two Wimbledon titles) in this respect.

And what does the most successful player of all time, Novak Djokovic, say? He sees Alcaraz in front by a narrow margin because of his Wimbledon history. "But it's only a small advantage because Jannik hits the ball very well. I think it will be another close duel - just like in Paris," believes the 25-time Grand Slam champion.