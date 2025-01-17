Carlos Alcaraz is delighted to have reached the second week of the tournament Keystone

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (ATP 3) is still four wins away from winning the Australian Open for the first time. These are the facts of the sixth day of the tournament.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alcaraz advanced to the round of 16 and the second week of the tournament with a 6:2, 6:4, 6:7 (3:7), 6:2 victory over Portugal's Nuno Borges (ATP 33). This means that Alcaraz has won at least ten singles matches at every Grand Slam tournament before his 22nd birthday.

Before him, only Mats Wilander, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic achieved this in the professional era. If he triumphs in Melbourne, Alcaraz can become the youngest player to complete the career Grand Slam.

A side note: Alcaraz (currently 4 Grand Slam titles), Wilander (4) and Nadal (4) all won at least four major titles before his 22nd birthday, Novak Djokovic just one. However, Djokovic was already playing superbly at the Grand Slams at a young age, but there was still no way for him to get past the older Rafael Nadal (0:4 record at majors up to the age of 22) and Roger Federer (1:3).

Zverev concedes breaks

Alexander Zverev reaches the round of 16 in Melbourne for the sixth time. This puts him level with German icon Boris Becker. The 27-year-old progressed with a 6:3, 6:4, 6:4 win over Britain's Jacob Fearnley. Zverev (ATP 2) conceded the first two breaks of the entire tournament in this victory. However, the 2021 Olympic champion has yet to drop a set.

More sports videos