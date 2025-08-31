As fierce and strong as ever, even with his new short haircut Carlos Alcaraz reaches the quarter-finals at the US Open Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz reaches the quarter-finals of the US Open without dropping a set. He has to be a little patient against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, but remains in commanding form.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Carlos Alcaraz bared his teeth for a long time against the tall Arthur Rinderknech (ATP 82). The Spaniard only had his first chance to break after a good hour and a quarter of play and in the sixth game of the second set, but immediately used it to make it 4:2. As he had also remained focused in the tiebreak of the first round, he never really got into trouble. In the end, Alcaraz advanced to the quarter-finals with a 7:6 (7:3), 6:3, 6:4 win. There, the French Open winner and 2022 US Open champion will face Czech Jiri Lehecka, the world number 21.

More videos from the department