Curtain up for the Australian Open: the tennis stars have been battling it out for the first Grand Slam title of the new year in Melbourne since Sunday. We'll keep you up to date in our ticker.
Alcaraz only wobbles briefly
Carlos Alcaraz has made it through to the round of 16 with aplomb. The world number one, who could complete the career Grand Slam in Melbourne, won his third round match against Frenchman Corentin Moutet (ATP 37) 6:2, 6:4, 6:1. The Spaniard thus remained without losing a set in his third appearance in the Rod Laver Arena.
In his 100th match at Grand Slam level, the six-time major winner only briefly lost his footing in the second set when he lost four games in a row out of nowhere after taking a comfortable 3-0 lead. Alcaraz's next opponent is Tommy Paul. At 6:1, 6:1, the world number 20 from the USA benefited from the withdrawal of Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina due to injury.
-
Medvedev with impressive comeback
Daniil Medvedev had much more to contend with on Friday. The former world number 1 defeated the Hungarian Fabian Marozsan 6:7 (5:7), 4:6, 7:5, 6:0 and 6:3. The Russian thus became the first player at this year's Australian Open to overturn a 0:2 set deficit.
In the round of 16, the 2021 US Open winner, who has already reached the final in Melbourne three times, will face Learner Tien (ATP 29). A year ago, Medvedev was beaten by the 20-year-old American in five sets in the second round.
-
Sabalenka with difficulty
In the women's tournament, top favorite Aryna Sabalenka made it through the 3rd round with great difficulty. The world number one from Belarus had to fight for a long time against Russian-born Anastasia Potapova, who has been playing for Austria since the beginning of this year, before her 7:6 (7:4), 7:6 (9:7) victory was secured after more than two hours.
The 2023 and 2024 Australian Open winner has now won 19 tiebreaks in a row at Grand Slam level. Sabalenka will face Victoria Mboko in the round of 16. The 19-year-old Canadian defeated Denmark's Clara Tauson in three sets.
-
Bencic experiences bitter disappointment
Belinda Bencic surprisingly drops out of the Australian Open in the 2nd round. The 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland was defeated 3:6, 6:0, 4:6 by Czech qualifier Nikola Bartunkova.
The defeat against the world number 126, who is playing her first Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne, is a bitter setback for Bencic. She had started the year excellently, winning all of her first six singles matches.
The world number ten struggled against the 1.83 m tall teenager from Prague right from the start. Even winning the second set 6:0 did not give her any peace on the outdoor court lined with loud spectators. In the deciding set, Bencic managed to come back from a break down twice - at 2:2 and 4:4 - but at 5:4, the young Czech served out to nil.
Bartunkova had already put away a 0:6 second set loss against the higher-ranked Australian Daria Kasatkina with apparent ease in the first round. Nevertheless, this defeat comes out of nowhere for Bencic after she had started the year so strongly - with five victories at the United Cup and success in the first round.
However, it is also the second Grand Slam tournament in a row after the US Open last August where she has already failed in the second round against an outsider who plays with pressure and ease.
-
Wawrinka wins five-set thriller and advances to round 3
In Melbourne, Stan Wawrinka once again delivers a true example of what has characterized him throughout his career. After a good four-and-a-half hours, he keeps the upper hand against Grand Slam debutant Arthur Géa (ATP 198), 19 years his junior, in the final match tiebreak.
In the end, Wawrinka even looked fresher than the Frenchman from the south of France. The latter played more than three sets in a match for the first time, Wawrinka his 58th (!) five-setter, of which he won 31. The match was already on a knife-edge in the fourth set. Wawrinka gave up a 3:0 lead, but then survived a difficult phase and finally got the break and equalized the set thanks to a brilliant backhand passing shot.
Wawrinka also led 2-0 in the deciding set, but had to let Géa close the gap again. However, the 21-year-old Frenchman then struggled with cramps in the tie-break, while the three-time Grand Slam champion held his nerve.
He is now the oldest player to reach the third round of a major tournament since Ken Rosewall did so at the Australian Open in 1978 as a 44-year-old. In the first set, the three-time Grand Slam champion quickly fell behind 1:3 after a nervous start and was unable to make up for this handicap, partly because he failed to capitalize on three break chances.
In the second set, he turned the tide by taking the young Frenchman's serve for the first time at 3:1. The third set was also decided by a single break, which came out of the blue against Wawrinka at 3:5.
However, Arthur Géa's strong performance did not come as a complete surprise. He had won a Challenger tournament in New Caledonia in preparation and came through qualifying and the first round against world number 19 Jiri Lehecka without dropping a set.
Wawrinka will continue on Saturday in the 3rd round against world number 9 Taylor Fritz (USA). The Frenchman has won two out of three matches against the American, but lost the last one - almost three years ago in Monte Carlo on clay.
-
Sinner continues in slow gear
At 38, Djokovic is no longer the top favorite to win the tournament - it would be his 25th Grand Slam title. Even after his second match, defending champion Jannik Sinner remains the favorite. The Italian made short work of Australian James Duckworth (ATP 88), winning 6:1, 6:4, 6:2. In his first two matches, he only conceded a total of ten games. Four fewer than Djokovic, although he benefited from Hugo Gaston's retirement at the start of the third set in the opening round.
-
Swiatek with improvement
Iga Swiatek improved on her somewhat mixed performance in the first round. The Polish player, who could complete her career Grand Slam with her first win in Australia, won 6:2, 6:3 against Marie Bouzkova (WTA 44).
-
Djokovic ahead of 400th win at Grand Slams
Following his victory against Maestrelli, Djokovic can become the first player - man or woman - in history to win 400 Grand Slam tournaments with a win against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp (ATP 75) in the 3rd round on Saturday. For comparison: Roger Federer retired having won 369 matches at majors. At the Australian Open, Djokovic is one behind Federer with 101 wins. Still.
-
Djokovic and Keys progress without any trouble
Novak Djokovic is through to the third round. The record Grand Slam champion won 6:3, 6:2, 6:2 against the Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli and was never seriously challenged. The 38-year-old, who has already won the first highlight tournament of the tennis season ten times, only needed 2:15 hours for his success in the Rod Laver Arena.
The defending women's champion Madison Keys also progressed easily. The 30-year-old American beat her compatriot Ashlyn Krueger 6:1, 7:5. Keys had surprisingly beaten Aryna Sabalenka in the final last year and celebrated her first Grand Slam title.
-
Fokina the man for five-setters
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina had to go the full distance in the 2nd round against Reilly Opelka before his victory was secured. According to an analysis by tennis expert Luca Brancher, it was the 18th time in his 54th Grand Slam tournament that he had to go five sets.
The rate of 33.3 percent is the highest among all players with at least 50 major matches.
-
Zverev progresses in four sets
Alexander Zverev is through to the third round. Last year's finalist won his second round match against Frenchman Alexandre Müller 6:3, 4:6, 6:3, 6:4, defying a lengthy rain interruption.
After 3:04 hours, the 28-year-old converted his third match point in the John Cain Arena. Zverev will now face Britain's Cameron Norrie in the battle for a place in the last sixteen on Friday.
-
Expert Heinz Günthardt has this youngster on his list for 2026
