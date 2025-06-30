The 28-year-old from eastern Switzerland beat the Russian number 18 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7:6 (7:4), 6:4.

Bencic (WTA 35) finally won a round of 16 match in the grass court classic at the fourth attempt. She is in the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since the 2021 US Open - and for the first time as a mother. Her opponent will be the Russian Mirra Andreyeva (WTA 7) or the American Emma Navarro (WTA 10).

Not surprisingly, Bencic was much better prepared than two weeks ago, when she only won three games against the same Alexandrova in Bad Homburg on her comeback after a break due to an arm injury. She could have made it a little easier for herself, but in the end she showed her resilience and took every setback in her stride.

Bencic led 4:1 in the first set against the two-year-older Russian, but had to take a detour via a tie-break, in which she initially trailed 0:3. In the second, the Olympic champion and Swiss Sportswoman of the Year 2021 served for victory after a break to 5:3, but was unable to convert five match points. The sixth was then the right one a game later.

"I'm sure it was entertaining for you," said a relieved Bencic during the on-court interview. "For me, it was pure stress." Nevertheless, she enjoyed playing on the second-largest No. 1 court. After failing to reach the round of 16 three times, this victory now means a lot to her. "It's crazy, I'm so happy." Two years ago, she lost in the round of 16 against the then world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on her own match point.

Bencic will now play her fourth Grand Slam quarter-final on Wednesday, after three at the US Open. She even reached the semi-finals there in 2019.