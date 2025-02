Victory against Alcaraz: Jiri Lehecka shouts for joy. Picture: Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz, the world No. 3, loses 3:6, 6:3, 4:6 to the Czech Jiri Lehecka in the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 tournament in Doha.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Lehecka, who had won the tournament in Brisbane earlier this year and is ranked 25th in the world, achieved the first victory of his career against a member of the top three. The 23-year-old ended the run of seven successive victories for Alcaraz, who had triumphed at the tournament in Rotterdam at the beginning of February.