Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz meet for the first time in the final of a Grand Slam tournament in Paris. Alcaraz is the defending champion, Sinner the world no. 1. You can watch it live here.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
3rd set
Alcaraz takes the 3rd set!
Acaraz takes the break to zero and wins the 3rd set. It didn't look like that at all at the start of this round. Now the Spaniard can close the gap. Can Alcaraz now turn things around?
-
3rd set
Sinner with the re-break
When Alcaraz serves to win the set, Sinner is suddenly back! The Italian earns a break point and capitalizes on it. Sinner reduces the deficit to 4:5, but still has to confirm the break.
-
3rd set
Alcaraz now leads with a break
With the lead behind him, Sinner seems to get a little nervous. The Italian now lacks precision in his shots - and Alcaraz knows how to exploit this. He breaks for 3:1 in the third set.
-
3rd set
Alcaraz doesn't admit defeat yet - re-break!
The Spaniard is far from giving up here. Quite the opposite. With a strong performance of will, he fights his way back and manages to break back in the 3rd set. 1:1.
-
3rd set
Sinner breaks!
Is this already the preliminary decision? Sinner keeps up the pace in the 3rd set and takes Alcaraz's serve right at the start. The Spaniard must now turn up the heat if he wants to come back here.
-
2nd set
Sinner also takes the second set
While Alcaraz makes one or two mistakes, Sinner is highly focused in the tie-break and earns four set points. Alcaraz is able to fend off two more, but then Sinner closes the set. The Italian leads 2:0 in sets.
-
2nd set
The 2nd set goes into a tiebreak
What a final! Alcaraz and Sinner show why they are currently the two best tennis players on the planet. The 2nd set goes to a tiebreak.
-
2nd set
Alcaraz is back!
Now the Spaniard is rewarded for his great effort. When Sinner serves to win the 2nd set, Alcaraz turns up the heat once more and actually manages to break back. He then confirms the break and makes it 5:5 and everything is open again.
-
2nd set
Sinner holds his nerve
Alcaraz tries everything to come back in this set. But Sinner keeps his cool and now leads 5:2.
-
2nd set
Alcaraz fights back
After a small phase of weakness, Alcaraz is back on the move. He can reduce the deficit to 2:4, but still needs a break to fight his way back into the set.
-
2nd set
Sinner leads with a break in the 2nd set
After a hard-fought opening set, Sinner gets off to a better start in the second. He takes the first service game from Alcaraz and leads with a break.
-
1st set
Sinner takes the first set
With his second break, Sinner takes the set 6:4. After it had looked more like Alcaraz had a slight advantage at the start, it is now the Italian who secures the first set.
-
1st set
Sinner with the re-break
Sinner strikes back! After 42 minutes (after the sixth game!), the Italian also manages his first break. The score is 3:3.
-
1st set
Alcaraz manages the first break
It's high pressure in this final. Every game is hard-fought. In the fifth, one player manages to break service for the first time - Alcaraz. The Spaniard leads 3:2 in the first set.
-
1st set
A hard-fought start
It remains competitive and close. Neither player wants to give their opponent even a millimeter. We can look forward to an exciting final.
-
1st set
1st game lasts 12 minutes
Sinner is immediately challenged in the first game and has to fend off three break points. But the Italian succeeds. After 12 minutes, the game is over and Sinner leads 1:0.
-
1st set
The final is underway
Here we go: Sinner starts with serve.
-
It's about to start
Sinner and Alcaraz are already on Court Philippe-Chatrier and play their way in. The match will start in a few moments.
-
Alcaraz is ahead in the head-to-head
Sinner and Alcaraz have met eleven times so far, but never in a Grand Slam final. The Spaniard has won seven of these duels.
-
The preview of the dream final