Djokovic could not only extend his Grand Slam record, he would also replace Australian Ken Rosewall as the oldest Grand Slam winner in singles. Rosewall won the Australian Open in 1972 at 37, while Djokovic will be 39 this year. Roger Federer won his last major title in 2017 at the age of almost 36.

The final is also a very special one for Carlos Alcaraz after the five-set drama, including cramps, against Alexander Zverev. The Australian Open is the only Grand Slam tournament he has yet to win. At 22 years and 272 days, he would be the youngest tennis pro in history to complete the so-called career Grand Slam.