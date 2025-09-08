Carlos Alcaraz is now only missing the Australian Open in his Grand Slam collection Keystone

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz (22) wins the US Open, beats world number 1 Jannik Sinner in the final, becomes number 1 again himself and says he has never played better.

In an interview with the media, Carlos Alcaraz looked back on the almost two months since losing the Wimbledon final. He explains how he managed to turn things around against Jannik Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz, you are number 1 in the world again after winning the US Open. What does that mean to you?

It's fantastic. It's one of the main goals I set myself at the start of the season - to become world number 1 again as quickly as possible or to finish the year as number 1. To achieve that is a dream. And to do it on the day I win another Grand Slam tournament is an even better feeling. That's all I'm working towards.

Jannik Sinner said afterwards that he had played too "predictably".

I wouldn't say he was predictable. But I know him well. I've played so many games against him. He said he watches my games to study my game. I do that too. I watch a lot of his games because I love to watch him play. And because I love to study how he plays, how he feels. I know his style. I know what he's going to do or what the main weapons in his game are. But even if he feels predictable, it's very, very difficult to maintain the level and play long rallies against him.

You, on the other hand, are an unpredictable player. How important is the variety of your game for your success?

That's my style. I think every player has his own. My style is to bring variety into a match. I have the feeling that I can do everything on the court: Slice, smash, flat shots. I trust my physique. I have the feeling that I can hit every ball. That in turn gives me the confidence and security I need to play with variety.

Are you over the books after losing to Sinner in the Wimbledon final?

Immediately after the match, I told myself that I had to improve a few things if I wanted to beat him. Of course, I didn't go straight back into training after the final, but took a week off in which I didn't do anything. But I thought about the things I wanted to improve. In the two weeks before the tournament in Cincinnati (end of July/beginning of August), I worked on some specific aspects of my game that I felt I needed to improve if I wanted to beat Jannik.

Your coach spoke of a perfect match after the US Open final. What do you think?

It's great when you get your coach to see things like that. It's not easy either, because he always wants me to play at my best level. He doesn't tell me very often that I've played perfectly. But he's probably right. I played almost perfectly. If I want to win the US Open, if I want to beat Jannik (Sinner), I have to play perfectly.

You only dropped one set in the entire tournament.

I don't think I've ever played as well at a tournament as I did at this US Open. From the first rounds to the end, it was the best tournament I've ever played. My level was very consistent throughout the tournament, which makes me proud because I worked on it.

Of the four Grand Slam tournaments, you have only failed to win the Australian Open.

Of course, the Australian Open is now my top priority. It's the first or second tournament of the season. My main goal is to win all four Grand Slams in my career. I don't care whether I finish first (ahead of Jannik Sinner, editor's note) or second (of the active players). I just want to do it. Of course I'll try to win it next year. But if it's not next year, I hope I can do it in two, three or four years' time.