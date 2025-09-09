Carlos Alcaraz is already being compared with tennis legends Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz returns to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, which was led for 65 weeks by Jannik Sinner. The 22-year-old Spaniard makes history with his second victory at the US Open.

Keystone-SDA

Carlos Alcaraz is a quick learner. After being beaten in the final at Wimbledon by his great Italian rival after winning the first set, he was able to raise his level of play further in the US Open final after losing the second set. His creativity was astonishing. His serve, physicality and consistency wore Sinner down.

Comparisons are useless, but Alcaraz is the perfect "hybrid" between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Like the Basel native, he masters all tennis strokes at all times. And it is not for nothing that Alcaraz's compatriot describes Nadal as a role model - even if he does not have the advantage of being left-handed. Alcaraz's forehand strength, his ability to round off shots to buy himself time and his physical resilience are not dissimilar to Nadal.

And like the Mallorcan Nadal, Alcaraz is constantly trying to improve and push his limits. His coach, the former Spanish world-class player Juan Carlos Ferrero, attested to his protégé's "perfect performance" in the final. Alcaraz's progress at the US Open was particularly evident on his serve.

Like Pete Sampras

Alcaraz has been irresistible in his matches over the last two weeks, winning 98 of his 101 service games. According to the statistics, he is only the second player since 1991 to win a major tournament by losing three or fewer service games. Pete Sampras achieved this feat twice at Wimbledon (1994 and 1997).

Alcaraz's progress on serve is also reminiscent of Nadal. The left-hander from Manacor was able, indeed had to change and improve his serve in order to triumph on the American hard courts.

Nadal, Djokovic, Wilander

At 22 years and 125 days, Alcaraz is the second youngest player in the Open Era after Björn Borg to have six major trophies in his palmarès. Nadal won his sixth Grand Slam title a little later, at the age of 22 years and 143 days. Federer secured his sixth major title at the age of 24, Novak Djokovic "only" at the age of 25.

Alcaraz is also only the fourth player in history to have won at least two major tournaments on three different surfaces (hard, grass and clay). Only Djokovic, Nadal and Mats Wilander managed this before the man from Murcia. Federer has only triumphed once on the clay courts at Roland Garros.

And Alcaraz still has a long way to go. "The best Carlos has not yet emerged," assured the world number 1 at the press conference on Sunday evening. "Little by little, I will continue to improve some things," he said.