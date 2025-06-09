Epic final: Alcaraz defeats Sinner in Paris - Gallery Carlos Alcaraz (right) and Jannik Sinner played a thrilling final for the French Open title. Image: KEYSTONE Carlos Alcaraz celebrates. Image: dpa King of Paris: Carlos Alcaraz defends his title at the French Open. Image: dpa Carlos Alcaraz celebrates. Image: dpa Jannik Sinner suffers a bitter defeat in the final in Paris. Image: dpa Handshake after a brutal final: Alcaraz receives congratulations from Sinner. Image: dpa Epic final: Alcaraz defeats Sinner in Paris - Gallery Carlos Alcaraz (right) and Jannik Sinner played a thrilling final for the French Open title. Image: KEYSTONE Carlos Alcaraz celebrates. Image: dpa King of Paris: Carlos Alcaraz defends his title at the French Open. Image: dpa Carlos Alcaraz celebrates. Image: dpa Jannik Sinner suffers a bitter defeat in the final in Paris. Image: dpa Handshake after a brutal final: Alcaraz receives congratulations from Sinner. Image: dpa

Carlos Alcaraz had actually already lost the final in Paris. But then the final took an unexpected turn - and the Spaniard defended his title after all.

After defending his title in the longest final in French Open history, Carlos Alcaraz dropped to the red clay, completely exhausted. He then hugged the beaten Jannik Sinner and ran to his team in the stands.

Spain's tennis star defeated world number one Jannik Sinner from Italy 4:6, 6:7 (4:7), 6:4, 7:6 (7:3), 7:6 (10:2) in a high-class and dramatic final and celebrated the fifth Grand Slam title of his career. Last year, Alcaraz had beaten Alexander Zverev in five sets in the final in Paris.

After his triumphs at the US Open in New York and the Australian Open in Melbourne, Sinner was defeated for the first time in a Grand Slam final. Alcaraz converted his first match point in the Stade Roland Garros after 5:29 hours. He had already fended off three match points from Sinner in the fourth set.

Tennis world thrilled

"It's an honor to be able to compete with you," said Alcaraz to Sinner after receiving the Coupe des Mousquetaires from tennis legend Andre Agassi. "It was an incredible final. Thank you to everyone," said Alcaraz. "I'm not going to sleep very well tonight, but it's okay," said Sinner disappointed. "You deserve this title, Carlos."

The tennis world was also enthralled by the incredible final. "What an incredible final at @rolandgarros!" wrote 14-time Paris champion Rafael Nadal, who had been honored with an emotional tribute at the start of the tournament, on X. "What a match, what a drama, what a level! It can't be explained or understood in words," said Boris Becker as an expert on Eurosport.

Alcaraz is only the sixth player to win the title in Paris after being 2-0 down in the final set. Sinner, for whom it was only his second tournament after his three-month doping ban, had not lost a single set before the final in Paris. He has yet to win a match that lasted longer than four hours.

Spectacular final

In a spectacular final, Sinner and Alcaraz showed from the very first rally why they are currently the two best tennis players in the world. "Tennis, like any sport, needs special rivalries. I think the one between Carlos and me could be one of those," said the Italian before the final.

In fact, Sinner and Alcaraz have just pulled away from the rest. Alexander Zverev, the world number three, currently looks a long way behind the new top duo on the tennis scene. The two are preparing to take over from the big three of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have since retired, and Novak Djokovic, who is still playing.

On Court Philippe-Chatrier, which was sold out with 15,000 spectators, Sinner and Alcaraz gave each other nothing right from the start, delivering world-class shots every minute. The South Tyrolean's first service game lasted twelve minutes, after which Sinner took a 1:0 lead after fending off three break points.

Treatment takes Alcaraz out of rhythm

A little later, however, Alcaraz set the tone and took the service from Sinner to make it 3:2. But Sinner kept his cool and immediately managed to re-break. A short time later, Alcaraz had to receive brief treatment after getting something in his eye. The match was briefly interrupted at 5:4 for Sinner, the Spaniard lost his rhythm - and suddenly the Italian had won the first set 6:4 after 62 minutes.

Alcaraz seemed somewhat at a loss after suddenly losing the first set. The world number two immediately lost his service game again in the second set and was desperately chasing the deficit from then on. The spectators tried to support the Spaniard with chants of "Carlos, Carlos" and were successful. At 5:3, Sinner served to win the set, but Alcaraz hit back once again and managed to break.

First set loss for Sinner

Suddenly, the Spaniard was back in full swing. Alcaraz clenched his fist, took the crowd with him and reached the tie-break. But Sinner remained calm and also took the second set after 2:11 hours. When Sinner then opened the third round with another break, the eagerly awaited final seemed to be decided early on.

However, Alcaraz fought back against defeat with the courage of desperation. The Spaniard promptly managed the re-break and, with his hand to his ear, called on the crowd for more support. And the spectators were in the mood for more tennis and pushed Alcaraz forward.

Sinner now suffered his first weak phase of the match, Alcaraz pulled away to 5:2 and took set number three. It was his first set loss at a Grand Slam tournament since the round of 16 against Holger Rune at the Australian Open. After that, Sinner had won 31 sets in a row in Melbourne and Paris.

Alcaraz turns the match around

Alcaraz now sensed his chance. But Sinner took the lead again and had three match points at 5:3 on Alcaraz's serve. But the Spaniard fended off all three, took the service from Sinner and then clearly won the tie-break.

By this point at the latest, the crowd could no longer be contained, dancing in the stands to the song "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond. Set five had to be the decider in this epic final. And Alcaraz had the greater reserves of strength.

Sinner now looked a little tired, the lack of match practice due to his doping ban was making itself felt. But the Italian got everything out of himself and came back once again. Alcaraz then played even better than before in the tie-break - impossible, but true.

