Carlos Alcaraz (left) a beaming winner in Monte Carlo after the final against Lorenzo Musetti. Keystone

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz wins his sixth ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo - but his first in 13 months. Alcaraz defeats the ailing Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz won the final against Lorenzo Musetti 3:6, 6:1, 6:0. Musetti was visibly handicapped in the third set. "It's not the way you want to win a final like this," said Alcaraz during the winner's interview. "I feel sorry for Lorenzo (Musetti). He played the best tournament of his career with many long matches. Ending like this (with fatigue) is certainly not easy for him."

Alcaraz came to Monte Carlo with a first-round defeat from Miami in his luggage. By winning the tournament, however, he proved that the tournament victories on clay are once again coming his way this season. Last season, Alcaraz won the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros - and he also took the silver medal on clay at the Summer Olympics.

Due to the unfavorable weather forecast, which predicted rain, the final was postponed from 3 p.m. to 12 noon.