  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

ATP Masters 1000 tournament Alcaraz triumphs for the first time in Monte Carlo

SDA

13.4.2025 - 15:06

Carlos Alcaraz (left) a beaming winner in Monte Carlo after the final against Lorenzo Musetti.
Carlos Alcaraz (left) a beaming winner in Monte Carlo after the final against Lorenzo Musetti.
Keystone

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz wins his sixth ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo - but his first in 13 months. Alcaraz defeats the ailing Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the final.

Keystone-SDA

13.04.2025, 15:06

13.04.2025, 15:17

The 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz won the final against Lorenzo Musetti 3:6, 6:1, 6:0. Musetti was visibly handicapped in the third set. "It's not the way you want to win a final like this," said Alcaraz during the winner's interview. "I feel sorry for Lorenzo (Musetti). He played the best tournament of his career with many long matches. Ending like this (with fatigue) is certainly not easy for him."

Alcaraz came to Monte Carlo with a first-round defeat from Miami in his luggage. By winning the tournament, however, he proved that the tournament victories on clay are once again coming his way this season. Last season, Alcaraz won the Grand Slam tournament at Roland Garros - and he also took the silver medal on clay at the Summer Olympics.

Due to the unfavorable weather forecast, which predicted rain, the final was postponed from 3 p.m. to 12 noon.

More from the department

Paris-Roubaix. After Pogacar's crash mishap, Van der Poel completes the winning triple

Paris-RoubaixAfter Pogacar's crash mishap, Van der Poel completes the winning triple

European Road Running Championships. Dominic Lobalu drops out of 10 km race

European Road Running ChampionshipsDominic Lobalu drops out of 10 km race

Historic world record. Olympic champion Märtens breaks the sound barrier

Historic world recordOlympic champion Märtens breaks the sound barrier