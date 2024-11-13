Carlos Alcaraz responded to his opening defeat with a win against Rublev Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz secures a decisive win against Andrei Rublev in Turin and improves his chances of reaching the semi-finals of the ATP Finals.

SDA

The Spaniard, who is still struggling with a cold, was able to redeem himself two days after his defeat against Casper Ruud. In the duel between the two players who had lost on the first match day, Alcaraz put in a strong performance. After winning the first set with aplomb, he got into trouble in the second set. Despite leading 4:1, he had to fend off two set points in the tie-break before converting his second match point after a good hour and a half.

Rublev, who has rarely shown his best form since the summer, was ultimately unable to stop Alcaraz. The victory was crucial for Alcaraz to maintain his ambitions of reaching the semi-finals.

Tension in the group

Later in the tournament, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud will meet in the evening. This match will also be decisive for the constellation in the group and could set the course for the rest of the ATP Finals.

SDA