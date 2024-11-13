Carlos Alcaraz responded to his opening defeat with a win against Rublev Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz secures a decisive win against Andrej Rublev in Turin and improves his chances of reaching the semi-finals of the ATP Finals.

Carlos Alcaraz wins 6:3, 7:6 (10:8) against Andrei Rublev at the ATP Finals in Turin.

The Spaniard now challenges Alexander Zverev. The German won his second group match against Ruud, but still needs to win a set against Alcaraz to secure his place in the semi-finals. Show more

Carlos Alcaraz achieved a significant victory at the ATP Finals in Turin by beating Andrej Rublev 6:3, 7:6 (10:8). This success significantly increases his chances of reaching the semi-finals.

The Spaniard, who is still struggling with a cold, was able to redeem himself two days after his defeat against Casper Ruud. In the duel between the two players who had lost on the first match day, Alcaraz put in a strong performance. After winning the first set with aplomb, he ran into difficulties in the second. Despite leading 4:1, he had to fend off two set points in the tie-break before converting his second match point after a good hour and a half.

Rublev, who has rarely shown his best form since the summer, was ultimately unable to stop Alcaraz. The victory was crucial for Alcaraz to maintain his ambitions of reaching the semi-finals.

Zverev beats Ruud

To conclude the preliminary round, Alcaraz will meet Alexander Zverev on Friday, whom he beat in the French Open final five months ago. The German also won his second match without dropping a set, beating Casper Ruud 7:6 (7:3), 6:3. One set win against Alcaraz is enough for him to reach the semi-finals.

