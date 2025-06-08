Carlos Alcaraz makes a comeback at the French Open that was no longer thought possible. The Spaniard defeats the Italian Janik Sinner 4:6, 6:7 (4:7), 6:4, 7:6 (7:3), 7:6 (10:2).
In the final at Roland Garros, the Spaniard achieved something he had never done before: he turned around a 0:2 set deficit. There had been little indication of this. Just under four hours had been played when Alcaraz even looked like a sure loser. The 22-year-old was trailing 3:5 and 0:40 in the fourth set and had three match points against him.
But Alcaraz didn't give up, won five points in a row on his own serve and got the break in the next game. It was the turning point in this match, in which it had long looked as if the 23-year-old Sinner would win his third Grand Slam tournament in a row.
First set loss for Sinner
In the end, however, Sinner, who had not dropped a single set on his way to the final, was once again the first to congratulate Alcaraz. After the Italian had led 4:3 in the direct duel, he now lost five matches in a row. In any case, Alcaraz is increasingly becoming the world number one's biggest opponent. Sinner has only lost three of his last 50 matches - three of them in the final against Alcaraz.
The two current dominators in men's tennis have now shared seven of the last eight Grand Slam tournaments between them. In Paris, they underlined in impressive fashion that there is currently no way around them. One spectacular rally followed the next, the momentum swung back and forth.
There were seven breaks in the first French Open final, which lasted over five hours (5:31). Sinner managed the last one at 4:5 from his point of view in the final set. His comeback was not rewarded and Sinner had no chance in the match tie-break.
It was Alcaraz's fifth title at a Grand Slam tournament. After triumphing at the highest level for the first time at the US Open in 2022, he won Wimbledon and the French Open twice. Only three other players - Pete Sampras (5), Björn Borg and Rafael Nadal (6 each) - had won five or more Grand Slam titles before Alcaraz turned 23. And Alcaraz, whose birthday is in May, could add to his tally.
END
Alcaraz wins the French Open!
That's it! After trailing 0:2 in the set and fending off three match points, Carlos Alcaraz actually comes through. He kept his nerve in the match tiebreak of the 5th set and used his first match point to win 4:6, 6:7, 6:4, 7:6, 7:6.
5th set
The deciding set goes to a tie-break
One rally is now better than the other. Both players deserved to win. It goes into a match tiebreak!
5th set
Sinner actually manages the re-break!
Now Alcaraz suddenly shows nerves! The Spaniard serves for the tournament win - and actually has to let himself be broken after all. Sinner manages to level the match at 5:5 and it remains highly exciting.
5th set
Sinner fails to break again
Sinner tries everything once again to fight his way back into the match. But the Italian is also unlucky. Alcaraz almost always has luck on his side with the close balls. 4:2 for the Spaniard.
5th set
Alcaraz fends off break points
The Spaniard also shows nerves of steel. Sinner has two break chances in the fourth game of the fifth set, but Alcaraz always has the right answer and holds - 3:1.
5th set
Alcaraz leads with a break in the 5th set!
Now nothing is working for Sinner. After losing the 4th set, the Italian is not only mentally down, but also seems physically weakened. He has to concede the first service game in the deciding set.
4th set
Alcaraz manages to equalize!
Alcaraz seems almost unstoppable now. The Spaniard takes the tie-break 7:3 and actually manages to equalize. This memorable final goes into the 5th set!
4th set
4th set goes into a tiebreak
After the shock, Sinner is able to recover and save himself in the tiebreak. Will he hold his nerve and close out the set? Or will Alcaraz actually equalize?
4th set
Alcaraz fends off three match points and breaks back
Unbelievable! Sinner has three match points on Alcaraz's serve but can't close the set. Alcaraz gets his serve through after all - and then manages to break back. 5:5!
4th set
Sinner breaks! The decider?
All of a sudden, Alcaraz goes into a weak phase and has to give up his service game to zero. Sinner takes a 4:3 lead and is only two (service) games away from victory.
4th set
Still no break after four games
Who will gain the decisive advantage in the 4th set? Both Alcaraz and Sinner serve with great concentration at the start. The score is 2:2.
3rd set
Alcaraz takes the 3rd set!
Acaraz takes the break to zero and wins the 3rd set. It didn't look like that at all at the start of this round. Now the Spaniard can close the gap. Can Alcaraz now turn things around?
3rd set
Sinner with the re-break
When Alcaraz serves to win the set, Sinner is suddenly back! The Italian earns a break point and capitalizes on it. Sinner reduces the deficit to 4:5, but still has to confirm the break.
3rd set
Alcaraz now leads with a break
With the lead behind him, Sinner seems to get a little nervous. The Italian now lacks precision in his shots - and Alcaraz knows how to exploit this. He breaks for 3:1 in the third set.
3rd set
Alcaraz doesn't admit defeat yet - re-break!
The Spaniard is far from giving up here. Quite the opposite. With a strong performance of will, he fights his way back and manages to break back in the 3rd set. 1:1.
3rd set
Sinner breaks!
Is this already the preliminary decision? Sinner keeps up the pace in the 3rd set and takes Alcaraz's serve right at the start. The Spaniard must now turn up the heat if he wants to come back here.
2nd set
Sinner also takes the second set
While Alcaraz makes one or two mistakes, Sinner is highly focused in the tie-break and earns four set points. Alcaraz is able to fend off two more, but then Sinner closes the set. The Italian leads 2:0 in sets.
2nd set
The 2nd set goes into a tiebreak
What a final! Alcaraz and Sinner show why they are currently the two best tennis players on the planet. The 2nd set goes to a tiebreak.
2nd set
Alcaraz is back!
Now the Spaniard is rewarded for his great effort. When Sinner serves to win the 2nd set, Alcaraz turns up the heat once again and actually manages to break back. He then confirms the break and makes it 5:5 and everything is open again.
2nd set
Sinner holds his nerve
Alcaraz tries everything to come back in this set. But Sinner keeps his cool and now leads 5:2.
2nd set
Alcaraz fights back
After a small phase of weakness, Alcaraz is back on the move. He can reduce the deficit to 2:4, but still needs a break to fight his way back into the set.
2nd set
Sinner leads with a break in the 2nd set
After a hard-fought opening set, Sinner gets off to a better start in the second. He takes the first service game from Alcaraz and leads with a break.
1st set
Sinner takes the first set
With his second break, Sinner takes the set 6:4. After it had looked more like Alcaraz had a slight advantage at the start, it is now the Italian who secures the first set.
1st set
Sinner with the re-break
Sinner strikes back! After 42 minutes (after the sixth game!), the Italian also manages his first break. The score is 3:3.
1st set
Alcaraz manages the first break
It's high pressure in this final. Every game is hard-fought. In the fifth, one player manages to break service for the first time - Alcaraz. The Spaniard leads 3:2 in the first set.
1st set
A hard-fought start
It remains competitive and close. Neither player wants to give their opponent even a millimeter. We can look forward to an exciting final.
1st set
1st game lasts 12 minutes
Sinner is immediately challenged in the first game and has to fend off three break points. But the Italian succeeds. After 12 minutes, the game is over and Sinner leads 1:0.
1st set
The final is underway
Here we go: Sinner starts with serve.
It's about to start
Sinner and Alcaraz are already on Court Philippe-Chatrier and play their way in. The match will start in a few moments.
Alcaraz is ahead in the head-to-head
Sinner and Alcaraz have met eleven times so far, but never in a Grand Slam final. The Spaniard has won seven of these duels.
The preview of the dream final