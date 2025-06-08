Carlos Alcaraz achieves a miraculous turnaround in the French Open final. Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz makes a comeback at the French Open that was no longer thought possible. The Spaniard defeats the Italian Janik Sinner 4:6, 6:7 (4:7), 6:4, 7:6 (7:3), 7:6 (10:2).

Patrick Lämmle

In the final at Roland Garros, the Spaniard achieved something he had never done before: he turned around a 0:2 set deficit. There had been little indication of this. Just under four hours had been played when Alcaraz even looked like a sure loser. The 22-year-old was trailing 3:5 and 0:40 in the fourth set and had three match points against him.

But Alcaraz didn't give up, won five points in a row on his own serve and got the break in the next game. It was the turning point in this match, in which it had long looked as if the 23-year-old Sinner would win his third Grand Slam tournament in a row.

First set loss for Sinner

In the end, however, Sinner, who had not dropped a single set on his way to the final, was once again the first to congratulate Alcaraz. After the Italian had led 4:3 in the direct duel, he now lost five matches in a row. In any case, Alcaraz is increasingly becoming the world number one's biggest opponent. Sinner has only lost three of his last 50 matches - three of them in the final against Alcaraz.

The two current dominators in men's tennis have now shared seven of the last eight Grand Slam tournaments between them. In Paris, they underlined in impressive fashion that there is currently no way around them. One spectacular rally followed the next, the momentum swung back and forth.

There were seven breaks in the first French Open final, which lasted over five hours (5:31). Sinner managed the last one at 4:5 from his point of view in the final set. His comeback was not rewarded and Sinner had no chance in the match tie-break.

It was Alcaraz's fifth title at a Grand Slam tournament. After triumphing at the highest level for the first time at the US Open in 2022, he won Wimbledon and the French Open twice. Only three other players - Pete Sampras (5), Björn Borg and Rafael Nadal (6 each) - had won five or more Grand Slam titles before Alcaraz turned 23. And Alcaraz, whose birthday is in May, could add to his tally.

