The fact that Novak Djokovic almost constantly plays for the greatest records in history has now become normal. Carlos Alcaraz is already doing this at the tender age of 21. The quarter-finals of the Australian Open will be a duel of giants.

Novak Djokovic says what tennis players always deny, but fans do after every draw for a major tournament. "I'm sure many were already looking forward to a possible quarter-final between Alcaraz and myself," said the 24-time Grand Slam champion with shining eyes after his convincing victory in the round of 16 against Jiri Lehecka. "And now we're here."

The giant-killing at this relatively early stage of the tournament is possible because Djokovic has slipped to 7th place in the world rankings after a modest 2024 by his standards. However, the Serb won the most important match of last year - in the Olympic final in Paris in two breathtaking sets against Carlos Alcaraz (7:6, 7:6).

The comparison with Rafael Nadal

The young Spaniard has taken the tennis world by storm and has already won four Grand Slam titles on three different surfaces at the age of just 21 - very much in the style of his compatriot Rafael Nadal. And the comparison with his long-time rival is by no means overstated for Djokovic. "In terms of the intensity and his energy on the court, it reminds me of my matches against Nadal," enthuses the most successful player in history. "It's great to see him play. It's a little less great to have to play against him."

Since winning the Olympic final, Djokovic leads the head-to-head meetings 4:3 again, but Alcaraz has put him in his place in two finals at Wimbledon, where Djokovic had previously been unbeaten for an incredible six years. Both will of course be playing for further historic records in Melbourne this year.

25th title or career Grand Slam

With his 24 Grand Slam titles, Djokovic already towers above all others in the men's game, but with Margaret Court, a woman has won the same number of major trophies from 1960 to 1973. The Serb has been chasing this "quarter of a hundred" and unique selling point for a year and a half now.

Alcaraz, on the other hand, is only missing the crown in Australia to complete his career Grand Slam - as the youngest man in history. For comparison: Djokovic was 29 years old when he achieved this, Nadal 24, Roger Federer 27. The record is currently held by the American Don Budge, who completed his palmarès in 1938 by winning all four Grand Slams in the same year - at the age of just under 23.

"Another step" on the way to new records, said Carlos Alcaraz after his victory in the round of 16. "But I'll take it match by match," the confident but never arrogant Spaniard hastened to add. He has only dropped one set and has so far made the more convincing impression than Djokovic, and unlike in previous years, the prospect of a long, possibly five-set match is no longer necessarily in favor of Djokovic, who is sixteen years older.

Feud with fans and journalists

However, the fact that he once again got a little bogged down in Australia and at times feuded with loud fans and an Australian TV presenter who he felt was disrespectful is not necessarily a bad sign. Djokovic often draws additional motivation from such supposed sideshows. It also demonstrates, as does the appointment of his long-time rival Andy Murray as his coach, that he is still hungry for victory.

Last year, Djokovic was demystified by Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the Australian Open after 33 consecutive victories. Now he is trying to turn back the clock against another of the young and already so successful players.