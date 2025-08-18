Carlos Alcaraz took the title in Cincinnati after Jannik Sinner retired. dpa

The eagerly awaited final in Cincinnati between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ends prematurely. The Italian has to retire in the first set due to exhaustion.

DPA dpa

Jannik Sinner shows major physical problems at the ATP tournament in Cincinnati. Alcaraz was leading 5:0 after 22 minutes in the final in the US state of Ohio when the world number one from Italy gave up exhausted. "I tried, but I couldn't do it. I have to accept that," said Sinner after the match.

In the final, Alcaraz was clearly superior to his health-stricken opponent in temperatures of over 30 degrees. The world number two took Sinner's serve twice, while the Italian had great difficulty keeping up.

After 22 minutes, Sinner had to retire at 0:5. "That's not the way I want to win trophies," explained the 22-year-old Alcaraz, who wrote the words "Sorry, Jannik" into a TV camera after the match.

So very sad to see 💔@carlosalcaraz comforts a disappointed Jannik Sinner after the World No. 1 is forced to retire due to illness.@CincyTennis | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/RzCZJGVPUT — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 18, 2025

Duel with Bencic/Zverev in danger

The Italian's participation in the mixed competition at the US Open, which begins on Tuesday (local time), is therefore extremely doubtful. Together with Czech doubles specialist Katerina Siniakova, he is due to compete against Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic.

However, Zverev was also at his physical limit two days earlier in his semi-final defeat to Alcaraz and ended up dragging himself across the court.

You might also be interested in this