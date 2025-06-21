Carlos Alcaraz is currently unstoppable Keystone

Carlos Alcaraz's winning streak continues. The Spanish world number two defeated compatriot Roberto Bautista-Agut (ATP 51) 6:4, 6:4 in the semi-finals of the grass court tournament at London's Queen's Club.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It is Alcaraz's 17th success in a row and his 250th win on the ATP Tour overall. The 22-year-old reached the final at his fifth tournament in a row. He won in Monte Carlo, Rome and at the French Open, while he lost in Barcelona - all four tournaments were played on clay.

In the final at Queen's Club, he is the clear favorite to face the Czech Jiri Lehecka (ATP 30), who defeated the British No. 2 seed Jack Draper (ATP 6) 6:4, 4:6, 7:5. The 23-year-old Lehecka is in a singles final on grass for the first time.

Meanwhile, the German world number three Alexander Zverev still has to wait for his first title on grass. The local hero lost to Russia's Daniil Medvedev (ATP 11) in the semi-finals in Halle after a tough battle 6:7 (3:7), 7:6 (7:1), 4:6. It was his fourth defeat in a row against Medvedev.