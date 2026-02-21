  1. Residential Customers
ATP Doha Alcaraz with a demonstration of power

SDA

21.2.2026 - 20:32

Carlos Alcaraz also presented himself in top form in Doha
Carlos Alcaraz also presented himself in top form in Doha
Keystone

World number one Carlos Alcaraz remains unbeaten this year. After the Australian Open, the 22-year-old Spaniard also won the ATP 500 tournament in Doha.

Keystone-SDA

21.02.2026, 20:32

21.02.2026, 21:26

He gave Frenchman Arthur Fils (ATP 40) no chance in the final, winning 6:2, 6:1. Alcaraz got 82 percent of his first serves into the court and only conceded five points on his own service. He converted his first match point after 52 minutes. He lifted the trophy for the 26th time on the ATP Tour.

The WTA 1000 tournament in Dubai was won by the American Jessica Pegula. In the final, the world number 5 defeated the Ukrainian Yelina Svitolina (WTA 9) 6:2, 6:4. Both had reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open. Pegula celebrated a small anniversary with her tenth triumph at a WTA tournament.

