Curtain up for the Australian Open: the tennis stars have been battling for the first Grand Slam title of the new year in Melbourne since Sunday. We'll keep you up to date in our ticker.
Alcaraz continues without losing a set
Carlos Alcaraz remained confident in the round of 16 of the Australian Open. The world number 1 beat the American Tommy Paul 7:6 (8:6), 6:4, 7:5. The 22-year-old is thus still without a set loss in Melbourne. Alcaraz, who has not yet won the Australian Open as his only Grand Slam tournament, prevailed in 2:44 hours.
Sabalenka remains sovereign
Aryna Sabalenka prevailed in her round of 16 match against the Canadian Victoria Mboko. The world number one won 6:1, 7:6 (7:1) and is now a quarter-finalist.
Sabalenka only struggled slightly against the 19-year-old Mboko towards the end of the first set - the Belarusian had to go into a tie-break and only managed to convert her fifth match point. Sabalenka will now face the American Iva Jovic in the quarter-finals. The 18-year-old won 6:0, 6:1 against Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva in her round of 16 match.
Wawrinka: "I'm going to get a beer now"
His 20th and last Australian Open is a worthy finale to a great career in Melbourne: Stan Wawrinka shows fighting heart, class and charm - and has a beer with the tournament director on the court as a farewell. Click here for the article.
Almost shot down ball girl: Djokovic comes within a hair's breadth of disqualification
Novak Djokovic wins his third round match with aplomb - but one scene casts a shadow: an uncontrolled shot after a rally missed a ball girl by just a few centimetres. Click here for the article.
Wawrinka inspires with heroic fight against Fritz
Despite a strong performance against the world number 9, Stan Wawrinka is out in the 3rd round of the Australian Open. The Swiss lost to the American Taylor Fritz 6:7 (5:7), 6:2, 4:6, 4:6.
On a day characterized by intense heat, Wawrinka had to admit defeat after almost three hours of fighting. The Frenchman demanded everything from Fritz in the fourth meeting between the two players, but in the end was unable to mobilize the strength that had carried him to victory in the five-set thriller against Arthur Gea two days earlier. Nevertheless, the fans in the John Cain Arena, the second-largest court at the venue, celebrated the 40-year-old on his last appearance in Melbourne. He had won the first of his three major titles at the Australian Open in 2014.
The third set proved to be the crux of the matter: Wawrinka initially fended off three set points in a row at 4:5 with Fritz serving and then earned a break point, which he was unable to capitalize on. Wawrinka then left the court for a longer treatment break.
When he returned, the 1.96-meter tall American, who has a strong serve, hardly conceded anything on his own service in the fourth round and served his way to winning the set.
Despite his elimination, Wawrinka can be pleased with a successful tournament Down Under. Thanks to his two victories, he became the oldest player to reach the third round of a major tournament since Ken Rosewall did so in 1978 at the age of 44. Wawrinka will also make a leap forward in the world rankings - currently ranked 139th - and move closer to the top 100 he is aiming for. This would mean that he would be able to qualify for the upcoming Grand Slam tournaments on his own and would no longer have to rely on a wild card as he did in Australia.
With Wawrinka's elimination, the Australian Open enters its second week without Swiss participation.
Jannik Sinner continues despite difficulties
Defending champion Jannik Sinner defied the intense heat at the Australian Open and fought his way into the round of 16 in Melbourne despite severe cramps. On the hottest day of this year's tournament so far, the world number two from Italy defeated the American Eliot Spizzirri 4:6, 6:3, 6:4, 6:4, but was pushed to his physical limits in the process.
In temperatures of up to 38 degrees, Sinner had major problems with cramps and could hardly walk at times. "I don't know what to do," said the 24-year-old to his coaching team. In the third set, Sinner had to surrender his serve to go 1:3 up before the match was interrupted due to the intense heat in order to close the roof over the Rod Laver Arena.
Under the closed roof and with the air conditioning running, the Italian still had physical problems, but now got the difficulties under control to some extent. After 3:45 hours, Sinner converted his second match point. He will now face compatriot Luciano Darderi in the round of 16.
Keys progresses without losing a set
Last year's women's champion Madison Keys remains in commanding form. The US-American reached the round of 16 without losing a set. After around 75 minutes, she beat Karolina Pliskova 6:3, 6:3. Keys will now face her compatriot Jessica Pegula, who won in two sets against Russia's Oxana Selechmetyeva.
Zverev with another detour
Last year's finalist Alexander Zverev also lost a set on his third victory on his way to the round of 16. In the end, the German had no major problems against "favorite opponent" Cameron Norrie, whom he also defeated in their seventh duel, 7:5, 4:6, 6:3, 6:1. Zverev will now face the Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo, who eliminated the Russian Andrei Rublev in three sets.
Alex de Minaur defeats Tiafoe
To the delight of the Australian fans, No. 6 seed Alex de Minaur also qualified for the round of 16 at his home major for the fifth time in a row. He defeated the American Frances Tiafoe without losing a set.
Paolini fails against teenager
One day after Belinda Bencic's surprisingly early exit, a second top ten player, the Italian Jasmine Paolini, who was seeded No. 7, suffered a defeat. The 2024 Wimbledon and Frech Open finalist was beaten 2:6, 6:7 (3:7) in the third round by the up-and-coming American Iva Jovic, who has only been 18 since December.
-
Putinseva booed - she responds with a "twerk" dance
Alcaraz only wobbles briefly
Carlos Alcaraz has made it through to the round of 16 with ease. The world number one, who could complete the career Grand Slam in Melbourne, won his third round match against Frenchman Corentin Moutet (ATP 37) 6:2, 6:4, 6:1. The Spaniard thus remained without losing a set in his third appearance in the Rod Laver Arena.
In his 100th match at Grand Slam level, the six-time major winner only briefly lost his footing in the second set when he lost four games in a row out of nowhere after taking a comfortable 3-0 lead. Alcaraz's next opponent is Tommy Paul. At 6:1, 6:1, the world number 20 from the USA benefited from the withdrawal of Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina due to injury.
Medvedev with impressive comeback
Daniil Medvedev had much more to contend with on Friday. The former world number 1 defeated the Hungarian Fabian Marozsan 6:7 (5:7), 4:6, 7:5, 6:0 and 6:3. The Russian thus became the first player at this year's Australian Open to overturn a 0:2 set deficit.
In the round of 16, the 2021 US Open winner, who has already reached the final in Melbourne three times, will face Learner Tien (ATP 29). A year ago, Medvedev was beaten by the 20-year-old American in five sets in the second round.
Sabalenka with difficulty
In the women's tournament, top favorite Aryna Sabalenka made it through the 3rd round with great difficulty. The world number one from Belarus had to fight for a long time against Russian-born Anastasia Potapova, who has been playing for Austria since the beginning of this year, before her 7:6 (7:4), 7:6 (9:7) victory was secured after more than two hours.
The 2023 and 2024 Australian Open winner has now won 19 tiebreaks in a row at Grand Slam level. Sabalenka will face Victoria Mboko in the round of 16. The 19-year-old Canadian defeated Denmark's Clara Tauson in three sets.
Bencic experiences bitter disappointment
Belinda Bencic surprisingly drops out of the Australian Open in the 2nd round. The 28-year-old from Eastern Switzerland was defeated 3:6, 6:0, 4:6 by Czech qualifier Nikola Bartunkova.
The defeat against the world number 126, who is playing her first Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne, is a bitter setback for Bencic. She had started the year excellently, winning all of her first six singles matches.
The world number ten struggled against the 1.83 m tall teenager from Prague right from the start. Even winning the second set 6:0 did not give her any peace on the outdoor court, which was lined with noisy spectators. In the deciding set, Bencic managed to come back from a break down twice - at 2:2 and 4:4 - but at 5:4, the young Czech served out to nil.
Bartunkova had already put away a 0:6 second set loss against the higher-ranked Australian Daria Kasatkina with apparent ease in the first round. Nevertheless, this defeat comes out of nowhere for Bencic after she had started the year so strongly - with five victories at the United Cup and success in the first round.
However, it is also the second Grand Slam tournament in a row after the US Open last August where she has already failed in the second round against an outsider who plays with pressure and ease.
Wawrinka wins five-set thriller and advances to round 3
In Melbourne, Stan Wawrinka once again delivers a true example of what has characterized him throughout his career. After a good four-and-a-half hours, he keeps the upper hand against Grand Slam debutant Arthur Géa (ATP 198), 19 years his junior, in the final match tiebreak.
In the end, Wawrinka even looked fresher than the Frenchman from the south of France. The latter played more than three sets in a match for the first time, Wawrinka his 58th (!) five-setter, of which he won 31. The match was already on a knife-edge in the fourth set. Wawrinka gave up a 3:0 lead, but then survived a difficult phase and finally got the break and equalized the set thanks to a brilliant backhand passing shot.
Wawrinka also led 2:0 in the deciding set, but had to let Géa close the gap again. However, the 21-year-old Frenchman then struggled with cramps in the tie-break, while the three-time Grand Slam champion held his nerve.
He is now the oldest player to reach the third round of a major tournament since Ken Rosewall did so at the Australian Open in 1978 as a 44-year-old. In the first set, the three-time Grand Slam champion quickly fell behind 1:3 after a nervous start and was unable to make up for this handicap, partly because he failed to capitalize on three break chances.
In the second set, he turned the tide by taking the young Frenchman's serve for the first time at 3:1. The third set was also decided by a single break, which came out of the blue against Wawrinka at 3:5.
However, Arthur Géa's strong performance did not come as a complete surprise. He had won a Challenger tournament in New Caledonia in preparation and came through qualifying and the first round against world number 19 Jiri Lehecka without dropping a set.
Wawrinka will continue on Saturday in the 3rd round against world number 9 Taylor Fritz (USA). The Frenchman has won two out of three matches against the American, but lost the last one - almost three years ago in Monte Carlo on clay.
Sinner continues in slow gear
At 38, Djokovic is no longer the top favorite to win the tournament - it would be his 25th Grand Slam title. Even after his second match, defending champion Jannik Sinner remains the favorite. The Italian made short work of Australian James Duckworth (ATP 88), winning 6:1, 6:4, 6:2. In his first two matches, he only conceded a total of ten games. Four fewer than Djokovic, although he benefited from Hugo Gaston's retirement at the start of the third set in the opening round.
Swiatek with improvement
Iga Swiatek improved on her somewhat mixed performance in the first round. The Polish player, who could complete her career Grand Slam with her first win in Australia, won 6:2, 6:3 against Marie Bouzkova (WTA 44).
Djokovic on the brink of 400th Grand Slam victory
Following his victory against Maestrelli, Djokovic can become the first player - man or woman - in history to win 400 Grand Slam tournaments with a win against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp (ATP 75) in the 3rd round on Saturday. For comparison: Roger Federer retired having won 369 matches at majors. At the Australian Open, Djokovic is one behind Federer with 101 wins. Still.
Djokovic and Keys progress without any trouble
Novak Djokovic is through to the third round. The record Grand Slam champion won 6:3, 6:2, 6:2 against the Italian qualifier Francesco Maestrelli and was never seriously challenged. The 38-year-old, who has already won the first highlight tournament of the tennis season ten times, only needed 2:15 hours for his success in the Rod Laver Arena.
The defending women's champion Madison Keys also progressed easily. The 30-year-old American beat her compatriot Ashlyn Krueger 6:1, 7:5. Keys had surprisingly beaten Aryna Sabalenka in the final last year and celebrated her first Grand Slam title.
Fokina the man for five-setters
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina had to go the full distance in the 2nd round against Reilly Opelka before his victory was secured. According to an analysis by tennis expert Luca Brancher, it was the 18th time in his 54th Grand Slam tournament that he had to go five sets.
The rate of 33.3 percent is the highest among all players with at least 50 major matches.
Zverev progresses in four sets
Alexander Zverev is through to the third round. Last year's finalist won his second round match against Frenchman Alexandre Müller 6:3, 4:6, 6:3, 6:4, defying a lengthy rain interruption.
After 3:04 hours, the 28-year-old converted his third match point in the John Cain Arena. Zverev will now face Britain's Cameron Norrie in the battle for a place in the round of 16 on Friday.
