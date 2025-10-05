Fermin Aldeguer triumphs at the GP of Indonesia Keystone

Fermin Aldeguer celebrates his first MotoGP victory at the Indonesian GP. In the 20-year-old's triumph, world champion Marc Marquez crashes on the first lap.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Marco Bezzecchi, who had started from pole position, touched Marquez's rear wheel and both riders crashed heavily. Marquez, who had become world champion for the seventh time last week in Japan, struggled to get up again and held his right shoulder, which had already been operated on several times.

The Spaniard will probably have to undergo further operations, as he suffered a broken collarbone in the crash. He is to fly directly to Spain for further examination.

Without Marquez and Bezzecchi, Aldeguer took the lead and won in commanding style. The Spaniard from the Gresini team thus became the second youngest MotoGP winner ever after Marc Marquez.