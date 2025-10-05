  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

The right arm again Aldeguer wins - Marquez suffers broken collarbone in crash

SDA

5.10.2025 - 10:15

Fermin Aldeguer triumphs at the GP of Indonesia
Fermin Aldeguer triumphs at the GP of Indonesia
Keystone

Fermin Aldeguer celebrates his first MotoGP victory at the Indonesian GP. In the 20-year-old's triumph, world champion Marc Marquez crashes on the first lap.

Keystone-SDA

05.10.2025, 10:15

05.10.2025, 11:08

Marco Bezzecchi, who had started from pole position, touched Marquez's rear wheel and both riders crashed heavily. Marquez, who had become world champion for the seventh time last week in Japan, struggled to get up again and held his right shoulder, which had already been operated on several times.

The Spaniard will probably have to undergo further operations, as he suffered a broken collarbone in the crash. He is to fly directly to Spain for further examination.

Without Marquez and Bezzecchi, Aldeguer took the lead and won in commanding style. The Spaniard from the Gresini team thus became the second youngest MotoGP winner ever after Marc Marquez.

More from the department

Challenger Suzhou. Golubic with her fifth Challenger title

Challenger SuzhouGolubic with her fifth Challenger title

Volleyball. Switzerland at the European Championships first in Romania

VolleyballSwitzerland at the European Championships first in Romania

Sport. Positive results for Switzerland at the World Para Athletics Championships

SportPositive results for Switzerland at the World Para Athletics Championships