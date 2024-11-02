Aleksander Aamodt Kilde had a stroke of luck KEYSTONE

An infection in his shoulder has once again set Norway's ski star Aleksander Aamodt Kilde back. Now the 32-year-old has spoken about his latest injury and explains why he was lucky in his misfortune.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you As was recently announced, Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde will miss the entire ski season.

After a fall on the Lauberhorn in January, he is still not fit.

He is currently struggling with an infection in his shoulder, which is further delaying his recovery. Show more

"Infections in the shoulder bone have destroyed the connection to the muscle. The infection started to break down the bone," Kilde told the Austrian newspaper "Standard", explaining the latest setback on his way back to the Ski World Cup. As soon as the infection has subsided, an operation is planned to repair the damage.

He was lucky in his misfortune, says Kilde and gives new details: "It could have been much worse. I almost got blood poisoning. You definitely don't want to get that, it could have been life-threatening."

"The fall was my mistake"

However, Kilde can also take positives from the setback. The injury break has given him new perspectives. He is also enjoying the time away from the hustle and bustle of the slopes: "I've learned that life brings many things. It's not just about skiing. It was nice for me to see that I can be something other than just an athlete."

Ski dream couple in Sölden: Kilde (right) and his fiancée Mikaela Shiffrin watch the first races of the World Cup season together. KEYSTONE

This season, Kilde is attending the races as a spectator. He is particularly looking forward to seeing his teammates again. "After the long time away from the team, I've realized how much I miss them," says the 32-year-old - and continues: "I want to experience the atmosphere in the team and contribute my experience."

The Norwegian has now come to terms with the crash in Wengen. "I look back calmly. The crash was my mistake. I was incredibly tired, I was ill. Several variables led to the crash. But it's all good." Kilde is also certain: "I will never make that mistake again."

