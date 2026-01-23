At the Canoe Slalom World Championships in Oklahoma City, Switzerland won two medals in kayak cross. Alena Marx became world champion in the Olympic discipline, and her older brother, Dimitri Marx, took silver.

Alena Marx (pictured here at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris) is the world champion in kayak cross

The 25-year-old Marx thus secured her second world championship title, having already won gold in the kayak cross individual time trial a year ago. Two days ago, the Bern native also finished fourth in the kayak singles, another Olympic event.

Shortly after Alena Marx’s triumph, her brother Dimitri—who is two years older—also shone, winning silver behind the Czech athlete Vit Prindis. This is Dimitri Marx’s first individual World Championship medal. Martin Dougoud, who won a World Championship silver medal in the team event alongside Jan Rohrer and Gelindo Chiarello a few days ago, finished the competition in 7th place.

Switzerland thus put in a strong performance at the venue where the Olympic slalom competitions will take place in 2028. The World Championships in Oklahoma City were the first event to count toward the qualification rankings for the Olympic Games in Los Angeles two years from now.