The Swiss women’s mountain bikers continue their podium streak in the World Cup. Alessandra Keller finishes third in Leogang, Austria. Sina Frei loses her lead in the overall World Cup standings.

On the physically demanding course in the Salzburg resort, Keller finished 1:14 minutes behind Swedish world champion Jenny Rissveds and 18 seconds behind Dutch rider Puck Pieterse. It was the Olympic cross-country short-track world champion’s first podium finish since her home victory in Lenzerheide last September.

In the absence of, among others, last year’s overall World Cup winner Samara Maxwell—who is taking a break this season—Nicole Koller finished in 4th place. Sina Frei had to settle for 9th place and relinquish the lead in the overall World Cup standings to Jenny Rissveds.

Due to changeable conditions with downpours, especially in the early stages, the race was marked by a gamble on equipment. Frei’s poor tire choice cost her a better result. The in-form rider from Zurich, who was unbeatable in Friday’s short track race for the third time this season, opted for a tire with little tread and crashed several times on the muddy descents. As a result, the Yongpyong winner had to make an extra stop in the service zone, among other things.

From a Swiss perspective, Alessandra Keller stepped into the breach. The Nidwalden native had entered the World Cup late after her victory at the Cape Epic, the prestigious stage race in South Africa this spring. In Nove Mesto three weeks ago, after skipping the season opener in South Korea, she finished 5th in cross-country and 3rd in short track. Now she has returned to the podium in the Olympic distance as well.

Ronja Blöchlinger, Ginia Caluori, Jolanda Neff, and Ramona Forchini rounded out the strong Swiss team result with 12th, 13th, 16th, and 18th-place finishes.