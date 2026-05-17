Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati) wins the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix on Sunday at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit in Montmelo. However, the race is overshadowed by terrible crashes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Italian Di Giannantonio took his second GP victory in MotoGP. But this success became a minor matter. The sixth race of the season was eventful, with six crashes, a race interruption, then a restart with another serious accident and prominent casualties.

The race was initially interrupted on the 12th of 24 laps after a heavy crash involving Spaniard Alex Marquez (Ducati). Alex Marquez was taken to hospital; at the end of the race, information leaked that the Spaniard was out of danger.

Zarco suffers serious leg injury

At the second start, there was another crash in the first corner, this time involving Johann Zarco (Honda). Zarco received medical treatment in the gravel for several minutes and was eventually taken to hospital. Zarco suffered serious injuries to his left leg.

The final rankings are still provisional because several bike riders are under investigation because their tire pressure did not meet the standards.