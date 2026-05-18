The crashes of Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco overshadow the Catalan Grand Prix on Sunday. Both MotoGP riders suffer serious injuries.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday, motorcycle riders Alex Marquez and Johann Zarco crash heavily at the Catalan GP.

Among other things, Alex Marquez breaks a vertebra in his neck, but later gives the all-clear from his hospital bed.

Johann Zarco tore his anterior and posterior cruciate ligaments and his medial meniscus. The doctors also diagnosed an injury to his left ankle. Show more

On Sunday evening, Alex Marquez reports from his hospital bed with a smile on his face. In a photo he posted on Instagram, he wears a thick neck brace and points his thumb upwards: "Everything under control! I have surgery tonight, but I couldn't be in better hands. Many, many thanks to you all for your sympathy and the kind messages I'm receiving."

Hours earlier, the Gresini Ducati rider had crashed badly. Although the news soon circulated that he was out of danger, no further details leaked out at first. The diagnosis has now been made: Marquez suffered a marginal fracture of the C7 vertebra in his crash, which still needs to be examined more closely. However, the broken collarbone was fixed with a plate on the evening of the accident. The day before, he had won the sprint race at the GP of Catalonia.

His injured brother is relieved

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez, Alex's brother, also posted a picture of his brother in an Instagram story and wrote: "Today I'm just grateful." Because he also knows that everything could have ended much worse. Marc Marquez himself also crashed heavily on May 9, suffering a fracture in his right metatarsal and subsequently undergoing surgery.

Johann Zarco also suffers a serious injury

Another rider, Johann Zarco, crashed heavily on Sunday. The Frenchman suffered serious injuries to his left knee. According to a statement from his team, the 35-year-old suffered tears to the anterior and posterior cruciate ligaments and the medial meniscus on the circuit in Montmeló in the MotoGP class race. The doctors also diagnosed an injury to his left ankle. Zarco crashed shortly after the restarted race. The interruption was caused by the recovery of Alex Marquez.