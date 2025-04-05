  1. Residential Customers
NHL Alex Ovechkin equals Wayne Gretzky's scoring record

SDA

5.4.2025 - 08:03

Alex Ovechkin equaled Wayne Gretzky's scoring record in the NHL regular season on Friday.

Keystone-SDA

The 39-year-old Russian scored his 893rd and 894th goals in the qualifying round of the world's best ice hockey league in the Washington Capitals' 5-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Ovechkin scored after 3:53 minutes to make it 1-0 and doubled the lead in the 47th minute on the power play to make it 4-3. He now has 41 goals for the season, despite missing 16 games due to a fractured left fibula.

Wayne Gretzky sat in the stands in Washington on Friday. "Wayne wrote me a message before this game telling me to score three goals," Alex Ovechkin was quoted as saying on the NHL website. "This is a special moment. It's great for field hockey," the forward continued.

Ovetchkin needed 1486 games in the regular season to score 894 goals - one less than Gretzky. On Sunday, the New York Islanders will give him the opportunity to become the sole record holder.

There was also a sense of achievement in Washington for Bernese forward Philipp Kurashev, who scored to give Chicago a 3-2 lead. It was his seventh goal and 13th scoring point in the current championship. Nevertheless, he is unlikely to receive a new contract from the Blackhawks.

Alex Ovechkin celebrates with the fans
Keystone

Ice Hockey News

