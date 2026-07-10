The first men's Wimbledon finalist has been decided. Alexander Zverev lived up to his status as the favorite against Arthur Féry and won the semifinal in three sets.

Alexander Zverev confidently defeated surprise semifinalist Arthur Féry in three sets. The local favorite—and the first wild-card entrant to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001—lost to the German 6-7 (0-7), 2-6, 4-6.

While the difference in class between the world No. 3 and No. 114 was clearly evident in the second and third sets, the first set remained wide open for a long time.

After Zverev—who won his first Grand Slam title at this year’s French Open—broke to take a 3-1 lead, Féry managed to break back. In the end, the match came down to a tiebreak, in which Zverev clearly had the upper hand and won 7-0.

After just under two and a half hours, Féry's elimination was sealed. Zverev converted his very first match point. Awaiting him in the final is either Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic.