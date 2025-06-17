Alexander Zverev starts in Gstaad as top seed. Keystone

After Wimbledon, the Swiss Open Gstaad, which begins on July 12, once again boasts an interesting field of players. The German world number three Alexander Zverev will be playing in the Saanenland for the first time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Alexander Zverev will have to share the crowd's favor with other stars: Norwegian Casper Ruud (ATP 16) and Italian Matteo Berrettini (ATP 34) - both former tournament winners - are extremely popular in Gstaad.

The conditions in Gstaad should be tailor-made for Zverev. The 1.98-meter giant's serve is a powerful weapon even without the altitude in the Bernese Oberland. Zverev has been consistently ranked among the top 10 in the world for eight years, won the Masters twice (2018 and 2021) and became Olympic champion in Tokyo in 2021. The 28-year-old has won 9 of his 24 tournaments on clay, including one in Switzerland (Geneva 2019).

The Gstaad field only lacks two top 10 players because Casper Ruud recently dropped to 16th position due to muscular problems. The 40-year-old Stan Wawrinka will once again attract all the attention in Gstaad. Marin Cilic, winner of the US Open eleven years ago, is also returning to Gstaad after 17 years.