He has done it! Alexander Zverev wins his first title in his fourth Grand Slam final. In a thrilling final, the German defeated Flavio Cobolli 6:1, 4:6, 6:4, 6:7 (5:7), 6:1 at the French Open.
Zverev, who had repeatedly let his nerves get in the way in the past, was the winner on his second match point after 4:16 hours and a missed smash from his opponent, who was visibly battered in the deciding set. At the age of 29, Zverev thus ended years of trembling. The brother and son of ex-pros Mischa and Alexander Zverev Sr. had lost his first three Grand Slam finals since 2020. His greatest successes to date have been his two triumphs at the ATP Finals (2018, 2021) and his Olympic victory in 2021.
Zverev also looked blocked at times in his fourth Grand Slam final, but an average performance was enough for the clear favorite to win against Cobolli, who played too incorrectly throughout the match - not least because physical exhaustion ultimately forced him to play more offensively again and because Cobolli served him the break to 6:4 on a silver platter in the third set.
Zverev lived up to his role as favorite in the first Grand Slam final without the participation and victory of Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz in two and a half years, although he fell back into old patterns. The first set, which Zverev opened with a break and had in the bag after just over half an hour, was still a clear-cut affair. After that, the German repeatedly became too passive again.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 7:6, 1:6
Alexander Zverev wins the French Open
Cobolli puts the last ball next to the line and makes Alexander Zverev the Grand Slam champion!
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 7:6, 1:5*
Zverev is on the verge of triumph
One game separates Zverev from fulfilling his Grand Slam dream.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 7:6, 1:4*
Cobolli takes the game to nil
The Italian holds his service game without losing a point. However, he still has a deficit of two breaks.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 7:6, 0:4*
Cobolli fights - Zverev wins the game
Cobolli has a break point at 40:30 and several opportunities to bag the point with a smash. Zverev runs for every ball and then forces the Italian to play the ball into the net.
Zverev does not remain error-free after that and gives the Italian the next break point. The German finds a way out again and takes the game after all.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 7:6, 0:3*
Second break - the preliminary decision?
Was that it for Flavio Cobolli? The air seems to have gone out of him and the energy gone. Zverev manages the second break in this fifth set and makes it 3:0.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 7:6, 0:2*
Zverev confirms break
Zverev starts his service game with two double faults. He fights back again, fends off a break point and eventually takes the game.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 7:6, 0:1*
Zverev starts with a break
Both take the risk but still make mistakes. One of them is disastrous for Cobolli. He concedes the break in the first game of this deciding set.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 7:6*
It's into the fifth!
Cobolli tries to serve and volley on his two serves. The first goes well, the second volley goes out of bounds. On his next serve, he unleashes a super forehand that earns him the fourth set. We go into the fifth!
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 6:6*
Zverev puts himself in trouble with a double fault
The German gives Cobolli the mini-break with a double fault. The Italian leads 5:4 and has serve. Can he clinch the set?
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 6:6*
All even in the tie-break
Zverev is no longer moving fluidly. However, his opponent is not making the best impression either. It's 3:3 in this tie-break. Which side will win?
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 6:6*
Spectacle in the first three points
Zverev serves first and Cobolli creates the mini-break with an outstanding passing ball, but immediately erases it with a mistake of his own. That costs him. Zverev, for his part, manages the mini-break. Cobolli runs into a stop ball, but his passing ball sails off the edge of the net and out of bounds. Zverev leads 2:1 in the tie-break.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 6:6*
Cobolli forces a tie-break in the fourth set
The Italian easily wins his service game and forces a tie-break in this fourth set.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 5:6*
Zverev takes care of himself after winning the game
Zverev gets his serve through - with a bit of luck. His last serve hits the line, or does it? No, if Cobolli has his way. But the umpire sticks to his decision that the ball was in. Zverev sits down and has his thighs treated briefly by the physio. However, he does not have to take a medical timeout.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 5:5*
Zverev manages the break in extremis
The German saves himself with a great longline winner in the extra set of this fourth set. However, Zverev seems to have a physical problem. He repeatedly seeks an exchange with his box and picks up a tablet after winning the game.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 5:4*
Zverev shortens the set once more
Zverev gives himself another chance to win this fourth set and gets through his service game. But now he needs a break.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 5:3*
The Italian is about to win the set
With a beautiful backhand along the line and the subsequent volley at the net, Cobolli makes it 5:3. He is on the verge of winning this fourth set.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 4:3*
Cobolli breaks back immediately
Cobolli reads Zverev's serve perfectly and takes it away again. The Italian goes ahead again.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 3:3*
Zverev gets the break
Cobolli falls behind 0:40. He fights his way back again, but then makes too many mistakes. Zverev equalizes this fourth set.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 3:2*
Zverev holds on
The German holds his service game and stays in touch with Cobolli.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 3:1*
Cobolli confident
The Italian plays with a lot of conviction in this phase, which Zverev has lost. Cobolli leads 3:1 in the fourth set.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 2:1*
Zverev wobbles - but stays standing
His first serve increasingly lets him down, but Zverev still manages to take the game. The next break could have been the decider in this set.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 2:0*
Cobolli confirms the break
The Italian holds his service game without any problems and confirms the break. Is he now playing himself into a frenzy?
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6, 1:0*
Cobolli gets the early break
Zverev is let down by his first serve in the very first service game after winning the set. Cobolli benefits from a backhand error by the German to break early in this fourth set.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:6*
Zverev secures the break and the third set
The German breaks at the decisive moment. Cobolli wants too much and puts the ball next to the line twice. The second mistake costs him the game and the third set.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:5*
Zverev with a magic shot to take the fifth game
The 29-year-old runs into a stop ball and plays it across the net. Cobolli gets close but can no longer lift the ball. Zverev wins his fifth game in this third set.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 4:4*
Cobolli pulls off a tricky service game
Cobolli measures up the whole court twice to get his service game through in a tricky phase of this third set. He celebrates the last winner with a clenched fist.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 3:4*
Zverev without losing a point
The serve works again and Zverev serves it through to 4:3 without losing a point.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 3:3*
Cobolli equalizes again
Both get through their service game in this phase. The fact that everything goes in order seems to suit both of them.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 2:3*
Zverev confident
Alexander Zverev seems to have recovered from his little slump on his own serve and once again serves it out with aplomb.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 2:2*
Zverev misses a break chance
Cobolli hits several shots off the line and falls 15:40 behind. But the Italian pulls his head out of the noose once again and manages to hold his serve.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 1:2*
Zverev strong at the net
The German is very strong at the net in this match. Whether by volley or with stop balls, he has hit a lot into the court so far. This helps him to win the next game.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 1:1*
Cobolli serves through without any problems
The percentage of his first serve is still not outstanding. However, the Italian is now better in the rallies and can help himself out of trouble.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4, 0:1*
Good start from Zverev
Zverev makes short work of the start of the third set and wins the first game with ease.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 6:4*
Cobolli equalizes
The Italian has definitely arrived in this final. He confidently holds his serve and equalizes in sets. Zverev puts the last passing ball into the net, symbolizing his second round.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 5:4*
Zverev doesn't give up in the second set
The German is making more and more mistakes - except on his serve. If he gets through the first, he still has the upper hand. If he has to go over the second, Cobolli becomes dangerous with his return. However, Zverev does not (yet) have to concede the second break.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 5:3*
Cobolli confirms the break
The momentum is on the Italian's side in this set. Zverev's looseness seems to have evaporated. He starts arguing with the chair umpire - which is rarely a good sign.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 4:3*
Zverev gives up his serve for the first time
At 3:3 in the second set, Cobolli gets his first break point. Zverev pulls his head out of the noose once more, but then produces a double fault when he has the advantage. The door opens for Cobolli and he marches through - with kind help from the German. Zverev tries a crowbar and places his forehand next to the line.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 3:3*
Everything in order
Cobolli seems to be slowly getting his nerves under control - at least on his own serve. When Zverev serves, he can hardly get into the rallies.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 2:3*
Cobolli sees no land
Zverev is serving effortlessly so far. Again he manages it without losing a point.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 2:2*
All even in the second set
Cobolli gets his service game through and wins the game with a smash. He cheers himself on and tries to get the crowd on his side.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 1:2*
Zverev without losing a point
The German continues to play great on his own serve. He even manages this service game without losing a point. Cobolli gives him the game with two backhand errors.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 1:1*
Has Cobolli recovered?
The Italian has returned to the court with a different body language after the break between sets. He gets into the rallies better and, for once, gets through his service game without any problems. He even manages the first ace of the match.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6, 0:1*
Zverev still strong
The German starts the second set where he left off in the first. He gets his serve through and is already 1:0 up. Will Flavio Cobolli catch him in this second round?
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:6*
Zverev dominates the first set
Not much is going right in Flavio Cobolli's game. He runs to the net and hits a volley into the net. It is not the only mistake in this game and so he concedes the next service game. Zverev wins the first set 6:1.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:5*
Cobolli struggles with himself
The Italian struggles in his first Grand Slam final. He repeatedly struggles with himself and looks for contact with his box. Zverev, on the other hand, is not fazed by this and also confirms the second break. He is on the verge of winning the set.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:4*
Another break for Zverev
Cobolli continues to struggle with his serve. He only gets just under 59 percent of his first serves into the court. Zverev takes advantage of this and breaks for the second time in this first set.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:3*
Zverev confident
The 29-year-old shows no weakness either on his serve or in the rallies. He distributes the balls well and has a safe backhand. He shows that his forehand works with the shot at 3:1 as it smashes onto the baseline.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 1:2*
Cobolli punches in
Cobolli seems to have shaken off his initial nervousness and also puts his stamp on his service game. How does he cope with Zverev's serve?
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 0:2*
The German confirms the break
Zverev makes a very concentrated impression in these first two games. Compared to his opponent, he has experience of Grand Slam finals. He serves strongly and confirms the break.
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Cobolli vs. Zverev 0:1*
Zverev breaks early
The Italian starts the first service game with mistakes. He fails to get his first serve over the net and quickly falls 15:40 behind. He overcomes the early nervous flutter and even takes the lead with an advantage. Zverev keeps the first break chance alive with a lucky net roller. After several errors on both sides, Zverev converts his fourth break point to take the first game.
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The match is about to start
The two players enter Court Philippe-Chatrier. After a short warm-up, the match begins!
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The German is ahead in the head-to-head
The two have met four times so far. Zverev has won three of them head-to-head, most recently on April 30 at the Masters in Madrid. The 29-year-old German prevailed in two sets. Just two weeks before that, however, he was beaten by the Italian in Munich.
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Zverev the favorite against Cobolli
This will be the German's fourth final. The world number 3 is also the big favorite. Anything other than the long-awaited first Grand Slam title would be a huge disappointment for the 29-year-old Zverev. The advance to the final by the five years younger Italian is a big surprise. Until now, the ATP number 14 had never made it past the quarter-finals at a major tournament.