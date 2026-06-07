Alexander Zverev wins his first Grand Slam title at the French Open. KEYSTONE

He has done it! Alexander Zverev wins his first title in his fourth Grand Slam final. In a thrilling final, the German defeated Flavio Cobolli 6:1, 4:6, 6:4, 6:7 (5:7), 6:1 at the French Open.

Syl Battistuzzi

Zverev, who had repeatedly let his nerves get in the way in the past, was the winner on his second match point after 4:16 hours and a missed smash from his opponent, who was visibly battered in the deciding set. At the age of 29, Zverev thus ended years of trembling. The brother and son of ex-pros Mischa and Alexander Zverev Sr. had lost his first three Grand Slam finals since 2020. His greatest successes to date have been his two triumphs at the ATP Finals (2018, 2021) and his Olympic victory in 2021.

Zverev also looked blocked at times in his fourth Grand Slam final, but an average performance was enough for the clear favorite to win against Cobolli, who played too incorrectly throughout the match - not least because physical exhaustion ultimately forced him to play more offensively again and because Cobolli served him the break to 6:4 on a silver platter in the third set.

Zverev lived up to his role as favorite in the first Grand Slam final without the participation and victory of Jannik Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz in two and a half years, although he fell back into old patterns. The first set, which Zverev opened with a break and had in the bag after just over half an hour, was still a clear-cut affair. After that, the German repeatedly became too passive again.

The live ticker for review