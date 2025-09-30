Alexander Zverev is struggling in Beijing Keystone

In the shadow of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the world number 3 is struggling to catch up. Alexander Zverev is also missing the turnaround in Beijing. The German's problems are becoming more acute.

After another setback on his arduous path back to top form, the clear defeat against Daniil Medvedev on Monday, Alexander Zverev went into hiding for a while. No interviews, no social media posts, no reaction to yet another defeat against his fearsome Russian opponent. Tennis fans, on the other hand, were less reserved on the internet. The gloating gist of most of the comments was this: Medvedev can be so out of form - it's always enough for Zverev.

The quarter-final between the old acquaintances at the ATP tournament in Beijing was also a kind of crisis duel. While Medvedev, who has always been knocked out in the first round at the last three Grand Slam tournaments, is smelling the morning air again thanks to his fifth win in a row against Zverev, the German number 1's worries have increased once again.

"It's frustrating"

Zverev wants to use the involuntary days off until his next start at the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai to come to terms with the situation. And above all to regenerate. After all, the persistent back problems that have been bothering him for months are also accompanying the 28-year-old from Hamburg in the Far East.

"It's frustrating. I'm just fed up with it," said the 2021 Olympic champion after his hard-fought victory in the round of 16 against Frenchman Corentin Moutet when asked about the physical complaints. Whether and how his back affected him against Medvedev remained an open question. But the situation is definitely not ideal.

Zverev reported shortly before the start of the tournament that he felt restricted, especially when serving and rotating. Since his early exit at the US Open, he had hardly trained at all in order to have injections in his back and take it easy. "Sometimes you have to look after your body," he explained.

Back, jet lag, self-doubt

But did he really do this without reservation? After the US Open in New York, he flew to Europe for a few days before jetting off to San Francisco on the west coast of America for the Laver Cup. With two defeats under his belt, he then headed back east to Beijing. He felt tired, said Zverev before Beijing: "My body doesn't really know what time it is, where I am or what I'm doing."

The opening victories against Lorenzo Sonego and Moutet obviously did not give him the support and strength he would have needed to beat Medvedev. With this form and the loss of self-confidence, he is miles away from his Grand Slam title dream - especially as he would probably have to beat Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who are currently the all-time greats. "I know that I can keep up with them at my highest level and definitely give them a hard time. But I have to get to my highest level," said Zverev.

The Australian Open finalist does not currently have to worry about his participation in the ATP Finals for the eight best tennis players of the year in Turin in November. However, it currently seems highly unlikely that Zverev will be able to triumph there for the third time after 2018 and 2021.

Future with Toni Nadal open

Zverev showed that he is also prepared to make changes to a certain extent by training with Toni Nadal on Mallorca after his big Wimbledon disappointment. He would love to have his uncle and former successful coach Rafael Nadal by his side at the first Grand Slam tournament of the new year in Melbourne: "I would like him to come to Australia with me." But whether Toni Nadal will extend his help is questionable. They "didn't see each other" after the US Open, said Zverev, "but we are in contact".

His quarter-final opponent showed that things can get better again. "I played great and controlled the match well," said Medvedev: "So I'm definitely improving and I'm looking forward to achieving even more." Sentences that Germany's reeling number 1 would also like to say again.