Alexandra Eala becomes the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA tournament. She defeated top-seeded American Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the Washington final.

Eala’s rise reached its preliminary peak in Washington, D.C. The former U.S. Open junior champion defeated Leylah Fernandez (WTA 34), Elina Svitolina (WTA 10), and Naomi Osaka (WTA 13), convincingly defeating a third high-profile opponent in a row. Having not dropped a set in her last three rounds, she staged a strong comeback in the final.

With the score at 4-6, 2-1, Sunday night’s final had been suspended due to rain. When play resumed on Monday, Eala dominated the match. By winning seven games in a row, she secured the title of the tournament, which offered a prize purse of $1.64 million. The 21-year-old will enter the top 20 of the world rankings for the first time.