Four Hills Tournament Accusations of cheating against Austria - association defends itself

Linus Hämmerli

2.1.2025

Jan Hörl, Stefan Kraft and Daniel Tschofenig (from left to right) - the Austrians dominate the Four Hills Tournament.
Jan Hörl, Stefan Kraft and Daniel Tschofenig (from left to right) - the Austrians dominate the Four Hills Tournament.
KEYSTONE

Austria dominates the Four Hills Tournament. Former Norwegian ski jumper Maren Lundby finds this "suspicious", while the Austrians call it "nonsense".

02.01.2025, 17:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After two jumps, three Austrians are at the top of the Four Hills Tournament.
  • "It's suspicious. (...) There must be something there," says Maren Lundby, the 2018 Olympic champion. Austria's dominance also leaves fifth-placed Johann Andre Forfang wondering.
  • According to Bild, there is a possibility of cheating on the equipment. However, the chief equipment inspector does not think so. The new rules have made cheating "much, much more difficult".
  • For ÖSV head coach Andreas Widhölzl, the case is clear: "Our boys are currently jumping technically better than anyone else."
Show more

It's half-time at the Four Hills Tournament. The 73rd edition is currently dominated by Austria. Three Austrians are in the lead, followed by Switzerland's Gregor Deschwanden, Norway's Johann Andre Forfang and Germany's Pius Paschke.

Women's tour turns into a flop. Ski jumper gets shower cream, shampoo and towels for qualifying victory

Women's tour turns into a flopSki jumper gets shower cream, shampoo and towels for qualifying victory

Some are frowning at the strength of the Austrians. For example, former ski jumper and Olympic champion Maren Lundby. "It's suspicious. (...) There must be something there," says the Norwegian on TV station "NRK". "It's absolutely sick. Nobody knows what it is."

Fourth-placed Forfang, on the Norwegian TV channel, echoes this sentiment: "We're scratching our heads and wondering what the Austrians have come up with."

Chief controller curbs speculation about "miracle suit"

Well, what could the Austrians have come up with? The German newspaper "Bild" speculates about a possible "miracle suit" from the Austrians. There is talk of a lower cut in the crotch, which could provide more wiggle room. Rumors are also circulating about a "miracle fabric" that is supposed to be sewn in at certain points.

The tabloid "Bild" adds fuel to the speculation by targeting the chief equipment controller. Christian Kathol is Austrian - is he turning a blind eye to his fellow countrymen? "It's FIS, not ÖSV, that's on my head," Kathol tells Bild. All nations would try to get the best out of all areas.

Fourth podium finish of the season. Deschwanden flies to 2nd place in the New Year's competition

Fourth podium finish of the seasonDeschwanden flies to 2nd place in the New Year's competition

There is hardly any room for cheating with the suits. All jumpers are scanned with 3D scanners before the season, emphasizes Kathol. "The new rules that every jump suit must be registered in advance have made cheating much, much more difficult." He would also recognize if other fabrics were sewn into the suits.

"Our boys are currently jumping better than everyone else"

The Austrian team vehemently defends itself against the accusations. "Nonsense", says ÖSV head coach Andreas Widhölzl according to the "Kronen Zeitung". The team has been jumping with the same suits since the start of the season in Lillehammer. For Widhölzl it is clear: "It has to be said that our boys are currently jumping better technically than anyone else."

Daniel Tschofenig is very relaxed about the situation. "They can spy as much as they want. We have nothing to hide," says the Austrian, who sits on the leader's throne with two jumps to go.

The decisive competitions are scheduled for next Saturday and Monday in Innsbruck and Bischofshofen.

Emotional coming out from ski jumper.

Emotional coming out from ski jumper"I want you to really get to know me - I'm gay"

