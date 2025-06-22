João Almeida flies high above Lake Lucerne to overall victory. Keystone

João Almeida wins the 88th Tour de Suisse. The Portuguese rider overtakes the previous leader Kévin Vauquelin with victory in the final 10-kilometre mountain time trial from Beckenried up to the Stockhütte.

João Almeida is the second Portuguese rider to win the Tour de Suisse.

In the final stage, the mountain time trial from Beckenried up to the Stockhütte, Almeida displaces the previous leader Kévin Vauquelin from the top.

None of the Swiss riders were able to get involved at the front. The terrain was too steep for the Swiss time trial aces Stefan Küng and Stefan Bissegger. Show more

Almeida's lead over the Frenchman after the almost 1300 kilometers through Switzerland was 1:07 minutes in the end. The top favorite from Team UAE Emirates thus crowned his race to catch up after losing a lot of time in the first stage. Before the eighth and final day, he was 33 seconds behind Vauquelin in the overall classification.

Third overall was the Brit Oscar Onley, who pushed Julian Alaphilippe from the Swiss Tudor team off the podium. The two-time world champion from France did not have his best day and even dropped back to 5th place in the overall standings behind the Austrian Felix Gall.

After a disappointing week, Alaphilippe's team-mate from Bern, Marc Hirschi, decided not to start on Sunday. As expected, none of the other Swiss riders were able to compete at the front. The terrain was too steep for Swiss time trial aces Stefan Küng and Stefan Bissegger. The best Swiss rider was Mauro Schmid in 56th place, almost four and a half minutes behind the leader. The Zurich native was also the best Swiss rider in the overall standings in 43rd place.

Almeida is only the second Portuguese rider to win the Tour de Suisse after three-time winner Rui Costa (2012 to 2014). The 26-year-old thus achieved the Swiss double. Seven weeks ago, he had already won the Tour de Romandie in Geneva.