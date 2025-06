João Almeida celebrates his third stage win in the Tour de Suisse. Keystone

Top favorite João Almeida proves his strength in the 4th stage of the Tour de Suisse with start in Heiden and finish in the Italian Veltlin. The Portuguese rider celebrates a solo victory in the small town of Piuro.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Almeida attacked on the Splügen Pass and came out on top with a lead of 40 seconds over the first chasers Oscar Onley and Ben O'Connor.

Frenchman Romain Grégoire crossed the finish line one minute behind in fifth place and defended the yellow leader's jersey.