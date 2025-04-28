Due to the power outage in Spain, tennis could no longer be played at the Caja Magica. (archive picture) Keystone

Almost all matches at the men's and women's Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid have been canceled due to the widespread power outage in Spain.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The expected cancellation came at around 4.30 pm. After four hours of waiting, it was clear that playing tennis was out of the question. All outstanding matches of the day were canceled for safety reasons. "For reasons beyond our control and in order to guarantee safety, the nationwide power outage makes the cancellation of all further matches of the day and night session unavoidable," the organizers of the combined ATP and WTA tournament announced on Platform X.

Among other things, the electronic line-calling also stopped working: there are no line judges at the Masters 1000 tournament, instead an electronic check is made to see whether a ball is in the court or not. The sales and food stands at the Caja Magica facility were also suddenly without power.

Only three matches had been completed by the time the tournament was called off. Among others, Belinda Bencic had lost her round of 16 match against Coco Gauff. The 21-year-old American was being interviewed after her success at around 12.30 p.m. when the microphone stopped working due to the power cut. One singles and two doubles matches were in progress at the time.

The postponed matches and the remaining round of 16 matches are to be rescheduled for Tuesday. The causes of the massive power outage, which affected Portugal as well as Spain, were initially unclear. It is therefore also unclear whether everything will be back up and running on Tuesday.