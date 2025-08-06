Gabriel Bortoleto (center) has a close relationship with Fernando Alonso (right). KEYSTONE

Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto has arrived in Formula 1. His form has been on a steep upward curve in recent races. For his manager Fernando Alonso, the rookie receives too little recognition.

Sauber is on the upswing. The Hinwil-based team, which will race under the Audi brand from 2026, has scored 51 points in 14 races. The debacle of just four points from last season has long been forgotten. The Swiss team is well on the way to recording its best season since 2022. Back then, 55 points were in the final tally.

There are various reasons for the resurrection. On the one hand, Mattia Binotto (most recently Ferrari) and Jonathan Wheatley (Red Bull, Team Principal at Sauber), two people with 20 years of experience in Formula 1 and a technical background, have been brought on board. This can only benefit the development of the car.

On the other hand, the driver duo Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, who have signed on for the new season, have brought a breath of fresh air. The 37-year-old German has 241 Grand Prix races under his belt and has been able to call himself a podium driver since the race in Silverstone, England.

Hülkenberg also acts as the first point of contact for his team-mate Bortoleto. After initial difficulties, the Brazilian rookie seems to be finding his feet in Formula 1. The 20-year-old finished in the points in three of the last four races before the summer break, most recently finishing sixth in Hungary. In qualifying, he even has the edge over Hülkenberg, who is known for his fast laps, with a score of 8:6.

It was clear to everyone that the Brazilian, who won Formula 2 and Formula 3 as a rookie, has talent. Many experts doubted that he could also gain a foothold in the premier class. Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, of all people, is annoyed by this.

"He is the best rookie of his generation," said the Spaniard after the race in Hungary. "If he were an Englishman and finished P6 with Sauber, he would be on every title page."

There is a simple reason why the 44-year-old is so outspoken about Bortoleto: Alonso is the Brazilian's manager and sponsor. He took the Sauber driver under his wing in 2022 and saved his career, which was on the brink of collapse.

Alonso was also the first to congratulate Bortoleto at the end of June in Austria when he finished in the points for the first time. If the Brazilian continues like this, Alonso will soon be congratulating his protégé more often for good results.

