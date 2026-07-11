The team from northwestern Switzerland earned its first home victory in twelve years thanks to a strong team effort. In doing so, they fended off the challenge from the team from northeastern Switzerland. A draw in the final round would have secured the victory for Schwing King Armon Orlik and Domenic Schneider, but now the two had to settle for second place.

In the midst of midsummer heat on Solothurn’s local mountain, Alpiger was the more active wrestler from the very start of the final round. On his third serious attack, he took Sinisha Lüscher down with a “Gammen” move and secured the victory after just under four and a half minutes by applying pressure. This 15th victory at a wrestling festival for the 29-year-old from Seon in Aargau is also his first at one of the prestigious mountain wrestling festivals.

The wrestlers from northwestern Switzerland also impressed as a team, winning half of the sixteen wreaths awarded. But Orlik and, in particular, Schneider also had reason to celebrate. The Thurgau crowd favorite celebrated his 100th wreath—becoming only the 35th wrestler in history to do so. Meanwhile, Orlik bounced back strongly from his lackluster performance last Sunday in Bern. The king missed the final round only because he pinned Marius Frank in the fifth round just after the time had run out.