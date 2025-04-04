Rescue workers attend to the injured Alpine driver Jack Doohan. KEYSTONE

A nasty crash involving Jack Doohan at around 300 km/h and fire after flying sparks caused a chaotic second Formula 1 training session in Japan. The Australian Alpine driver is doing well under the circumstances after the horror accident.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jack Doohan loses control of his car at around 300 km/h in the second practice session in Suzuka and crashes heavily into the track barrier.

The 22-year-old remains dazed in the cockpit, has to be supported and is taken to the trackside hospital - according to the team, he is doing well under the circumstances.

Apparently the rear wing remained open when turning in, which probably led to the loss of control. The crash comes at an inopportune time for Doohan, as his future at Alpine is in doubt anyway.

The rest of the practice session also remained turbulent: three further interruptions, a burning hard shoulder and Oscar Piastri's best time characterized the session. Show more

Formula 1 fans around the world hold their breath during the second practice session in Japan: Jack Doohan loses control in turn 1 at Suzuka, spins and then crashes into the track barrier at around 300 km/h. His Alpine is demolished and the Australian has to go to the track hospital. And then there is a fire. But one thing at a time.

Into the barrier at 300 km/h

First the crash: the 22-year-old rookie loses control with his rear wing open at around 300 km/h in turn 1, veers off the Suzuka Circuit and crashes his car into the side of the track barrier. The red flag comes out immediately.

"I'm okay," says Doohan, still sitting in the cockpit, and asks: "What happened?" The obviously completely confused Alpine driver is dazed and does not get out of the car for several minutes. Rescue workers rush to help, eventually Doohan manages to get out of the car on his own and has to be supported on his way to the "medical car". He is taken to the trackside hospital for a medical check-up.

"After the precautionary medical examinations, we can confirm that Jack is fine," his racing team later announced. "We are now working hard to get the car ready for tomorrow."

A sizeable crash for Jack Doohan in FP2 😱



He is OK and out of the car#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/uCDCUcGKcy — Formula 1 (@F1) April 4, 2025

But what happened? One thing is clear: the rear wing was still open when the driver tried to turn into the corner. Bild speculates: The rear wing of the Alpine had not closed after the start-finish straight, so Doohan had a stall.

It is also quite possible that it was simply a driving error. Be that as it may, the crash came at an extremely inopportune moment for the Australian. For Doohan, the question has long been how long he can stay with Alpine.

There has been speculation for weeks that Franco Colapinto could replace him - after all, Alpine spent several million to buy the Argentinian out of his Williams contract. So far, however, he has only remained a substitute driver for contractual reasons.

Flying sparks ignite a fire

Back to the chaotic training session in Japan: after a long wait, a crane retrieves the badly demolished Alpine Doohan. The rookie had previously abandoned the first session of the day and handed the car over to Japanese reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa in front of his home crowd.

The second practice session was only opened after 23 minutes. However, the drivers were barely able to cover any kilometers, as three more interruptions followed: first Fernando Alonso slid into the gravel in his Aston Martin. Then there were two more red flags after the dry grass on the hard shoulder caught fire due to flying sparks.

Red flag deployed 🔴



A small grass fire beside the circuit is currently being extinguished#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/OomAusRYH5 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 4, 2025

In the end, Oscar Piastri sets the fastest lap in the shortened second session. This was after world championship leader Lando Norris had secured the fastest time in the first practice session. World champion Max Verstappen finished eighth in the Red Bull, while Nico Hülkenberg was twelfth in the Kick Sauber.

